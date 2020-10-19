Mother Nature cared not for the start of the Class 3 girls state golf tournament on Monday.
Lily Allman, however, refused to let poor weather conditions spoil her time on the big stage.
The McDonald County senior and district champion battled through a wet day and 40-degree temperatures to shoot a 9-over-par 81 in the first round of the state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. She finished one shot back of co-leaders Isabelle Thrall (Rockwood Summit) and Grace Claney (Ladue Horton Watkins) heading into today’s final round.
“She had a grind-it-out type of day,” McDonald County coach Darryl Harbaugh said of Allman. “It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s nasty. The mist and the rain were heavy enough that everything was damp, and it’s hard when your gloves and your towels are wet. It’s hard to keep everything dry and playable. For Lily to shoot an 81, that was a good score that required a lot of focus and perseverance to get.”
And the day didn’t come without its hurdles. After suffering four straight bogeys to move to plus-7 just past the round’s midway point, Allman closed with her strongest stretch as she logged one birdie, four pars and three bogeys in the final eight holes.
“She was going along well and had a good start, and then in the middle of the round, she ran into a few bad circumstances and bad lies that led to some bogeys,” Harbaugh said. “But she got through that and played well in the last half. I was really proud of her. She didn’t panic down the stretch and hit good shots.”
Allman, Thrall and Claney make up the final grouping that tees off at 10:09 this morning.
“We’ll probably get more rain and possibly some thunderstorms,” Harbaugh said. “It’s going to be another long day on the golf course. But the ones who accept it and are willing to persevere through it, they’re the ones who will come out OK.”
Rockwood Summit carded a 340 to lead the team standings at the end of Monday's round, followed by St. Teresa's Academy (364) and Glendale (378).
Carthage’s Hailey Bryant shot 87 to position herself in a two-way tie for 10th place, finishing with five pars, nine bogeys and and three double bogeys.
“She’s striking the ball really well right now, and that helps her out and puts her in good positions,” Carthage coach Jamie Newman said of Bryant. “If she can keep that up and make some putts, she’s liable to score really well tomorrow.”
Fellow Carthage golfers Rylee Scott and Caitlyn Derryberry sat in 20th and 66th place, respectively.
“The weather conditions were a challenge,” Newman said. “We hadn’t had much moisture all fall, so it impacted everyone since nobody really had to play in wet conditions all season. ... I think our girls did great, though. They have high expectations for themselves and probably hoped to shoot better, but after looking at everybody else’s scores, they probably feel a little better about it.”
Bryant tees off at 9:42 a.m. in today’s final round, while Deryberry tees off at 8:48 and Scott 10:09.
For Webb City, Sydney French shot 112 to position herself in a three-way tie for 62nd, while Sarah Oathout ended the day in 72nd. French and Oathout tee off this morning at 8:48 and 8:30, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.