Lily Allman didn’t start playing golf until she was in the eighth grade, and she had to play on McDonald County’s boys golf team as a freshman.
But the school district added a girls team the next year, and Allman led the program’s growth.
Allman capped a standout career with a third-place finish in the Class 3 state tournament, and she’s been named the Globe’s girls golfer of the year.
Allman, who has signed with Missouri Southern, shot 81-82—163 in the state tournament at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, finishing four shots behind the champion and two behind the runner-up.
For her career, she is a three-time all-Big 8 Conference and all-district selection, two-time district champion, 2019 sectional champion and three-time state qualifier.
Allman fired a 2-under-par 69 in the eCarthage.com Tournament for her best round of her senior season, spiced by five consecutive birdies to begin a back-nine 5-under 31.
“From then on, any tournament she was in — Briarbrook, Joplin, conference where she tied for first with Springfield Catholic’s Reagan Zibilski (the Class 2 state champion by 14 shots), district — that’s five pretty solid tournaments in a row,” McDonald County coach Darryl Harbaugh said. “And she was right there at state. If you walk in at the start of the year and say you’re going to finish first five times and win third at state, that’s a pretty good year.
“It’s not only the golf team that will miss her, but the community, the school will miss her,” Harbaugh said. “She’s one of the best kids in the school. You can’t ask for any better high school athlete than Lily. She deserves everything she gets and then some.”
