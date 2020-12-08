Starting on Thursday, a few fans will be allowed to attend high school sports events in Kansas.
The KSHSAA Board of Directors met virtually on Tuesday at the request of the appeal board to reconsider its position on spectators for the winter sports seasons.
By a vote of 54-24, the board of directors approved the motion: Effective Dec. 10 through Jan. 28, 2021, interscholastic activities will allow the attendance of up to two parents/guardians per participant as allowed by local school boards or health departments.
The list of participants: players, coaches, student managers, cheer squads, dance teams, pep bands and student journalists.
Schools are expected to follow the universal face coverings and social distancing guidelines passed by the state board of directors on Nov. 24.
All participants, including but not limited to athletes, coaches, officials, spectators and support staff, shall wear a face covering in the manner it is intended to be worn while at the venue and throughout the event. The only exceptions are for athletes and officials during active play.
