Missouri Southern’s men’s basketball team had to play catch-up ball in the second half Monday and although it was a valiant attempt, it wasn’t enough to turn back visiting Lincoln.
Lincoln, after building a 39-29 lead at intermission, went on to nudge the Lions 84-82 in a MIAA Conference outing.
Missouri Southern outscored the visitors 53-45 in the final period but came up short at the end.
One of the most telling statistics came in rebounding. Lincoln had 37 caroms compared to MSSU’s 18.
The Lions had a better field goal average, hitting 31 of 53 attempts for 58 percent, while Lincoln made 28 of 56 for 50%.
Christian Bundy led MSSU with 17 points, while Vinson Sigmon Jr. netted 16 and Winston Dessessow 13.
Kevin Kone and Sai Witt topped Lincoln (11-5 overall) with 21 apiece, while DJ Richardson had 17.
The Lions (12-6, 8-4 in the MIAA) will host Newman on Thursday and No. 4 Central Oklahoma on Saturday.
