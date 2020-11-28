JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Lincoln jumped in front early and never relinquished the lead as the Blue Tigers knocked off No. 21 Missouri Southern 76-68 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA men's basketball action at Jason Gymnasium,
The Blue Tigers (2-0) scored the game's first six points and built leads of 17-6 after 5 1/2 minutes and 22-8 on Ni'Sean Rigmaiden's 3-point goal midway through the first half.
The Lions (3-1) sliced the deficit to 27-26 on RJ Smith's layup with 2:26 left in the half before Lincoln widened the lead to 33-28 at the intermission.
Lincoln opened its biggest advantage, 61-46, on Quinton Drayton's layup with 9:46 to play. The Lions pulled to within five points twice, the last time at 69-64 on a Smith layup with 2:16 left. But the Blue Tigers protected their lead with a Drayton layup with 48 seconds left and converting five of six free throws in the final 27 seconds.
Stan Scott scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench for his first double-double with the Lions. Cam Martin, limited to zero points and three fouls in four minutes during the first half, wound up with 13 points and eight rebounds. Christian Bundy and Winston Dessesow each scored 11 points for the Lions.
Forward Sai Witt paced Lincoln with 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Drayton with 16 points, Cameron Pitts with 14 and Rigmaiden with 11.
The Lions, who scored one point more than their season low on Tuesday night at Central Missouri, shot 43% in the second half to raise its game total to 37% (23 of 62). The Lions outrebounded Lincoln 47-37, but they also committed 20 turnovers, leading to an 11-6 advantage in points off turnovers for Lincoln.
Lincoln hit 55% in the second half and 44% for the game (27 of 61), and the Blue Tigers won despite making just 15 of 28 free throws.
After four road games, Missouri Southern's next four games are all at home, starting Thursday night against Northeastern State.
