After a poor shooting performance from both teams in the first half, Lincoln broke out for 52 points in the second half to down Missouri Southern 76-57 in a men’s MIAA contest at Lincoln University.
The Blue Tigers (14-5, 10-5 MIAA) trailed 26-24 at halftime but continued to make their way to the free throw line and used that to catapult them in the second half.
MSSU’s Christian Bundy began the second-half scoring with two free throws to make it a four-point lead.
Lincoln responded with an Artese Stapleton jumper to make it 28-26. The scoring went silent for about a minute and a half before Stapleton scored again to tie the game.
Bundy would give the Lions the lead back with a layup at the 17:26-mark. DJ Richardson tied it back up with a layup of his own to make it 30 apiece. The scoring would stay back and forth for most of the second half.
It was 43-43 with 10 minutes left in the game and Lincoln scored 12 consecutive points to take a 55-43 lead six minutes later. Southern was outscored 21-14 in final four minutes.
Lincoln was 19 of 24 from the charity stripe in the final 20 minutes and it outscored MSSU 52-31. The Blue Tigers finished the game 27 of 32 overall on free shots. The Lions (14-8, 10-6 MIAA) only attempted 13 free ones all game.
The Lions will be back in action on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Central Missouri.
They look to sweep the Mules for the season series.
Neither team shot over 40% from the field in the game. In fact, Southern shot slightly better at 39.3% overall compared to Lincoln’s 38.9%.
You could have seen the difference in the free throw numbers just by looking at the number of team fouls. The Blue Tigers drew 22 fouls and only committed 12 of their own.
Another key point in the offensive difference would have been Lincoln shooting 7 for 20 from the 3-point line while MSSU was just 3 for 14.
Avery Taggart led Southern with 13 points while Sam Thompson and Vinson Sigmon Jr. added 12 and 10, respectively. Lincoln only had five players score but five of them were in double figures. Stapleton led all scorers with 24, Richardson added 16, Sai Witt chipped in 15 more and Sam Rautins had 13.
