ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University announced on Wednesday that the school officially accepted an invitation to join the Ohio Valley Conference starting July 1, 2022.
Lindenwood, which departed from the MIAA in 2018, will join Arkansas at Little Rock, Eastern Illinois Morehead State, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, Tennessee Technological and Tennessee at Martin as OVC full member institutions.
Lindenwood, which sponsors all 18 of the OVC’s championship sports, marks only the 24th full-time member in the 74-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference.
“We are delighted to add Lindenwood University as the 10th member of the OVC for the 2022-23 academic year,” OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche said in a release. “President Porter’s vision for the future of the institution, along with Lindenwood’s commitment to success, its geographic alignment with the OVC and its sports offerings, including football, and our shared philosophy and values make them a great fit for the conference. We are excited to welcome Lindenwood to our OVC community.”
Lindenwood is set to begin its reclassification process to the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 academic year. The Lions will be included in OVC regular season schedules and be eligible to compete in OVC Championships.
Eligibility for Lindenwood to earn automatic bids to NCAA Championships begins in 2026-27, its first full season of full Division I membership.
“Lindenwood is thrilled to join the Ohio Valley Conference as we apply to transition to NCAA Division I. This opportunity will elevate our entire university and provide championship-level experiences our student athletes deserve,” Lindenwood President Dr. John Porter said. “A move to NCAA Division I athletics and membership in the OVC enhances our Lindenwood University community in many ways and aligns with our strategic plan– it will drive enrollment, enhance university visibility, and generate revenue. We are eager to begin competition at this next level and look forward to welcoming OVC member schools to our campus beginning this fall.”
Lindenwood became a full NCAA Division II member during the 2013-14 school year. As one of the largest athletic departments in the country, Lindenwood supports 29 sports at the NCAA level.
With a student-athlete population exceeding 1,400 at Lindenwood, more than 700 compete in an NCAA sport. Lindenwood has an overall enrollment of just north of 7,000 students from all across the world.
“Today is an exciting day in the history of Lindenwood University,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brad Wachler said.
“Over the last 10 years at the NCAA Division II level, we were fortunate to find great success on and off the field of play. We are now prepared more than ever to make the transition to the highest level of college sports. We are thankful for the Ohio Valley Conference’s partnership and look forward to working together to elevate the student-athlete experience.”
