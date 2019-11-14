ST. CHARLES, Mo. — After trailing most of the game, Lindenwood shot 67 percent in the fourth quarter and stunned Pittsburg State 83-78 Wednesday night in a nonconference women's basketball game at Hyland Arena.
The Gorillas (1-2) led 22-17 after the first quarter, 42-37 at halftime and 63-53 after three quarters. PSU's lead was 68-59 after point guard Kaylee DaMitz's jumper in the lane with 7:31 remaining, but the Lions (1-0) outscored the Gorillas 11-2 during the next two minutes and tied the game at 70-70 on Handy Hennessey's three-point play.
The game was also tied at 72 and 74 before Lindenwood went ahead to stay on Kallie Bildner's layup with 2:48 left. Pittsburg State did not score on its next three possessions, and the Lions led 81-74 after two Bildner free throws with 1:08 to play.
A free throw and 3-pointer by Tristan Gegg pulled the Gorillas within 81-78 with 45 seconds left, and PSU had two shots to tie the game. But Gegg missed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left and Meghan Maher's trey was blocked by Julia Rezevich with seven seconds left, and Bildner sank two clinching free throws with four seconds on the clock.
Lindenwood outscored the Gorillas 30-15 in the fourth stanza, hitting 10-of-15 field goals and 10-of-13 free throws. The Gorillas, after making 24-of-45 shots in the first three quarters, were 5-of-17 in the last frame.
Bildner finished with 35 points — the most by a Lion since Lindenwood became an NCAA school — and 14 rebounds. She was 13-of-16 from the floor and 9-of-9 at the line while playing all 40 minutes.
Gegg poured in 24 points for the Gorillas, and Maya Williams notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Athena Alvarado and DaMitz added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
The Gorillas have a home game at 7 p.m. Saturday against Central Christian College.
