GIRARD, Kan. — Micah Lindsey put together a strong showing.
The junior won a pair of events as Carthage competed at the Girard Track and Field Invitational on Friday evening.
Lindsey won the discus with a throw of 130-09 and turned around to claim the shot put with a recorded mark of 50-1.5.
In other individual events, Luke Gall took second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.20 seconds. Also posting runner-up finishes were Landen Schrader (400), Miguel Solano (800), Eddy Fuentes (3,200) and Daryl Martin (110 hurdles).
Tyler Burt took third in the 400, while Caleb Fewin was third in the 3,200 and Trenton Yates finished third 110 hurdles. Yates also took third in the triple jump.
The Tigers won the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.40, while placing second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x800.
On the girls side, Sydnee Dudolski won the 200 with a finish of 27.18. Carthage won the 4x100 relay with a time of 51.86, while the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams took second.
Carthage's athletes that finished second included Maggie Boyd (1,600) and Joey Hettinger (high jump and long jump). Trisha Kanas took third in the 400, while teammate Jenna Calhoon was fourth in the same event.
Karlie Nicholas placed fourth in the discus and Jaidyn Brunnert finished fifth in the 300. Jenna Wilson came in sixth in the 3,200.
