The Missouri Southern men's golf squad closed out the third and final round of their NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Super Regional on Saturday, finishing in 18th place in the field of 20 teams at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota.
MSSU (306-296-296) shot 46-over par for a 898 total for the three rounds, which began Thursday. They finished 41 strokes back of tourney champ Grand Valley State (276-287-294,) who shot a 5-over 857 through the three rounds. Grand Valley State's Charles Delong (65-71-71) was the individual champion with a 6-under 207.
On Saturday, the Lions shot a 12-over par 296, matching Friday totals.
Ben Marckmann (74-70-74) moved up one spot from 16th place on Friday to a tie for 15th with four other golfers on Saturday. He shot a 3-over par 74 on Saturday and ended the competition with a 5-over par 218. Marckmann shot par through the first five holes on Saturday before bogeying on hole 6. He closed out the front nine with a birdie on the 7th hole, a bogey on 8, and a birdie on 9 to go even on the front half of the course. On the back half, Marckmann finished 3-over par. He birdied hole 11, bogeyed on 15 and 16, and double bogeyed his final hole on 18. Marckmann's 1-under par 70 on Friday was the best performance for a Lion in the tourney.
Tradgon McCrae (75-77-73) moved up 13 spots after he shot a 2-over par 73 on Saturday and moved from 68th place on Friday to finish tied with five others at 55th place, McCrae was 1-under on the front half of the course after a birdie on hole 3. On the back half, McCrae was 3-over par, with a bogey on 15 and a double bogey on 18. He finished with a 12-over par 225 for the three rounds.
Luis Limon (78-72-76) shot a 5-over par 76 on Saturday and finished tied with nine other golfers at 61st place after finshing Friday in 48th place. Limon was 2-over par on the first nine holes, with bogeys on holes 7 and 9. He was 3-over par on the back side, with a double bogey on 11 and a bogey on 13. He finished with a 13-over par 226 for the tournament.
Josh Hamnett (80-77-76) shot a 5-over par 76 on Saturday and finished tied with three golfers in 93rd place. He sat at 99th place after Friday. He was 3-over par on the front nine on Saturday with bogeys on the third, sixth and eighth holes. On the back nine, he was 2-over par with bogeys on holes 10 and 12. His three-day total was a 20-over par 233.
