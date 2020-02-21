When Northwest Missouri guard Trevor Hudgins made his last-second, off-balance jumper – he called it “a prayer” in postgame interviews – it marked Missouri Southern’s second loss at the buzzer and fourth loss in the last two seconds this season.
Part of the challenge that the No. 17 Lions face is putting that Thursday night 77-76 loss in the rearview mirror and focusing on tonight’s game at Missouri Western.
“It’s tough because of the way we lost,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “I hope it gives us some confidence, knowing and understanding that we should have won that game if we make our free throws and maybe don’t give up a couple of tough baskets or open 3s.
“It’s like (North Carolina) Coach (Roy) Williams said the other night. ‘You can either curl up in the fetal position or you can get back and compete.’ And that’s what we have to do.”
The Lions (19-6, 12-4 MIAA) slipped to third place in the league standings behind Rogers State (21-5, 13-4), which won 74-68 Thursday night at Fort Hays State. The Hillcats hold the tiebreaker over the Lions, so Rogers State must lose today at Nebraska-Kearney or next Saturday at Emporia State to give the Lions a chance to regain the No. 2 spot.
Missouri Western (15-12, 11-5) is fourth in the league, one game behind the Lions, and the Griffons are undefeated at home this season.
The Griffons downed Pittsburg State 94-76 at home on Thursday night, hitting 22 of 33 shots in the second half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Forward Tyree Martin had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Griffons, and guards Tyrell Carroll and Tyus Millhollin both had 21 points. Millhollin did not play in the Griffons’ 97-87 loss last Saturday at Missouri Southern.
Lions center Cam Martin poured in 45 points against the Griffons, and he had 33 in the loss at Northwest Missouri. Kinzer Lambert added 18 points, and Parker Jennings contributed 13.
Jennings’ 15-footer and a Martin dunk gave the Lions a 25-18 lead with 9:10 left in the first half, but the Lions had only eight points – two baskets and four free throws by Martin – the rest of the half. Meanwhile, reserve Wes Dreamer nailed three 3s in just over a minute to ignite Northwest Missouri to a 39-33 lead at the intermission.
The Bearcats maintained the lead until another Martin dunk, a Jennings trey and a Lambert tip-in on Elyjah Clark’s 3-pointer that pinballed out made it 49-49 with 12:33 left.
From that point, the game developed into a seesaw affair, including 15 lead changes during the next nine minutes. The Lions held a four-point lead with a minute left before Hudgins hit a 3-pointer and his game-winner.
“I try to stay next-game mentality,” Clark said. “We can’t dwell on this because we have another good team to play Saturday. We have to prepare for them and try to make up for our loss with a ‘W.’ ‘’
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (19-6, 12-4 MIAA)
Pts.
C Cam Martin, 6-9 jr. 23.7
G Parker Jennings, 5-10 sr. 6.7
G Braelon Walker, 6-0 sr. 8.4
G Kinzer Lambert, 6-4 sr. 13.1
G Elyjah Clark, 6-3 sr. 12.5
Mo. Western (15-12, 11-5 MIAA)
F Tyree Martin, 6-8 so. 7.4
F Beau Baker, 6-4 sr. 4.7
F Will Eames, 6-7 fr. 11.4
G Tyrell Carroll, 5-11 so. 17.4
G Tyus Millhollin, 6-0 sr. 15.3
Game Notes
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: MWSU Fieldhouse, St. Joseph
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 6th year at MSSU (120-59). Sundance Wicks, 2nd year at MWSU (26-30).
Series: MSSU leads 52-44 after its 97-87 home victory one week ago. The Lions are 13-33 on the road against the Griffons.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 7:15 p.m.
