Morgan Nash and Shaylon Sharp led the play at the net as Missouri Southern swept College of the Ozarks 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-16) on Tuesday night in nonconference volleyball action at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium.
Nash led the way with 15 kills and a .353 hitting percentage, and Sharp contributed 11 kills and hit .346 for the Lions (8-4).
Alyssa Diaz had six kills and three blocks while hitting .400. Makenzie Fa’amausili Cacoulidis handed out 39 assists and made nine digs.
CC Pollard made a match-high 18 digs, and Janelle Brehm had seven kills and nine digs. The Lions hit .301 as a team — a season high — and their 15 attack errors were one more than their season low in the season opener against Black Hills State.
Rielly Wallace had eight kills, 17 assists and eight digs while hitting .667 for the Bobcats (12-8), which hit .115 as a team.
The Lions never trailed in the first set after leading 2-1. College of the Ozarks tied the set at 24-24, but the Lions scored the next two points on a Pickett kill and a Bobcat hitting error.
Missouri Southern erased a 7-4 deficit to win the second set, and the third set saw the Lions go on an 8-1 spurt to break away from a 5-5 tie.
The Lions are home this weekend for two MIAA matches against nationally ranked teams. They face No. 14 Central Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday and No. 11 Northwest Missouri at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.