Missouri Southern earned two much-needed road victories last week at Rogers State and Northeastern State, and both games followed similar scripts.
The Lions owned double-digit leads midway through the third quarter of each game, only to see them disappear in the fourth quarter.
However, the Lions recovered and prevailed 81-78 in overtime at Rogers State and 68-61 at NSU.
“To get two road wins is huge because that’s something we’ve struggled with the last two years is getting road wins,” Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "These last two games, I think a year ago our team would have folded. This group has a different mindset. They really have bought in, and they trust each other. It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor, they cheer for each other, which I think is huge in tight ball games. Team chemistry is great, and I thought we had several different players make huge plays down the stretch.”
Last week's performances left the Lions (6-8) alone in eighth place, a half-game behind Washburn and two victories ahead of Northwest Missouri, Rogers State and Northeastern State in the MIAA standings.
Northwest Missouri (4-7) is in town at 5:30 tonight to tip off the Lions' three-game home stand this week.
The Bearcats have lost three straight and seven of their past eight games, but they battled MIAA co-leader Central Missouri tough before falling 55-51 last Saturday in Warrensburg.
“They are going to be just like Rogers and NSU. They are going to fight and play hard for 40 minutes,” Ressel said. “Austin (Meyer, coach) has a great group of kids who are going to compete. They have some kids who can shoot it from the perimeter. They have a freshman point guard (Molly Harnett, 15.1 average) who can really score the basketball around the basket. She’s not overly quick, but she’s deceptive enough that she can get downhill, and when she gets to the basket, she knows how to score. I think we will still have a chance to pound the ball inside with Madi (Stokes) and Carley (Turnbull) and Amaya (Johns) and Anna (Hall) like we do. But we’re going to have to defend for 40 minutes like we’ve done the last couple of games.”
The Lions — Stokes in particular — were quite successful when they got the ball inside last week. Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore from Cassville, collected 31 points and 21 rebounds against Rogers State and 20 points and 18 boards against NSU. That raised her season averages to 11.7 points and 12.1 rebounds. She's first in the MIAA and seventh in NCAA Division II in rebound average.
“Ho hum, 20-18,” Ressel said after the NSU game. “She was big. She’s getting so much more confidence. We work on layups every day, and we do a reverse layup every day. I think she’s getting excited and happy about shooting that reverse layup. She’s made two in a row now. She made a good move, dribbled all the way around there. I like her confidence right now in herself and her belief in herself, and her teammates believe in her so much as far as giving her the basketball. They know she can score every time down.”
The Lions showed patience on offense while building a 15-point lead in the third stanza at NSU, but the lead grew smaller as the shots came quicker for a 10-minute stretch.
"Part of that was NSU’s defense,” Ressel said. “They have a tendency sometimes to make you do those things, be patient offensively to get a good shot. We did a good job of that in the first half. In the third quarter, we got away from that. We got a little quick with things. I think we tried to do a little too much one on one.We got back to sharing the basketball and pounding it inside. That was when we were able to take the lead back."
MSSU vs. NW Missouri
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (6-8)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 14.4
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 5.7
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 11.7
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.2
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 4.3
NORTHWEST MISSOURI (4-7)
Pts.
F Jillian Fleming, 6-0 fr. 6.0
F Jayna Green, 6-0 so. 4.3
G Jaelyn Haggard, 5-5 sr. 9.3
G Molly Harnett, 5-9 fr. 15.1
G Caely Kesten, 5-6 fr. 2.4
Game notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, fifth year at MSSU (53-76); Austin Meyer, third year at NW Missouri (24-45).
Series: MSSU leads 34-25 after last season's sweep. The Lions are 19-8 at home against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
