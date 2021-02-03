It's a recruiting season unlike any other for Missouri Southern.
Of course, COVID-19 wiped out the Lions' season last fall, and all the players have been granted an extra year of eligibility, which limits the scholarship money available to incoming players.
In addition, the Lions' football program has been without a head coach since Jeff Sims was relieved of his duties last Dec. 2.
Nevertheless, interim coach Joe Bettasso and the other assistants have been recruiting, and the Lions announced an 11-man recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA signing period. More players signed on Wednesday, but their paperwork had not been processed at the school, and there are recruits waiting to see who the next coach is.
"We have some guys waiting to see how this process plays out," Bettasso said. "There is still more recruiting to be done here in the coming weeks."
There's a definite local flavor among the early signees, including Nathan Glades, Scott Lowe and Trayshawn Thomas from Joplin High School, Jaystin Smith from Webb City, Rafe Darter from Mount Vernon, Drake Reese from Cassville and Kaden Decker from Neosho.
"We have to get to a point where this is a viable option for kids to come play football here again," Bettasso said. "You obviously want to create the right blend. I think we've been lacking that blend of local talent for a couple of years around here. It's just started to get back up to where we have some guys from around here."
Obviously it's harder to recruit when the prospect doesn't know who the head coach will be.
"It was different from person to person," Bettasso said. "But the kids we really zeroed in on are the guys who were looking to pick a school first. We came at them with the approach that they are going to go to a great school in what I consider the best community in all of Division II football. We really pushed that narrative, and that's what drove it home for some of the kids. They really came to Missouri Southern to go to Missouri Southern."
Glades, a 5-foot-10 180-pound tailback from Joplin, reached the end zone 28 times and garnered 1,458 yards on 224 carries for Curtis Jasper’s 6-5 Eagles.
“What made me want to go play with the Lions is the fact they’ve never had the chance to show what they truly got,” Glades said. “I want to go to a program, where I can go out there and not be another statistic. I want to change a program around, which I’ve done here at Joplin.”
Glades has known for some time he wanted to be a Lion, so it didn’t feel strange when he committed knowing Southern was without a coach.
“A lot of kids base the stuff off facilities and how nice their stuff is,” Glades said. “But I’m going off the people that are there. I’m going off the coaches. You don’t know if they will be there, but I’m for sure going just because I like them. I believe I can perform very well there. It’s exciting. It’s adventurous. You don't really know what to expect. I think we’ll be fine.”
Lowe, a 5-10 195 linebacker, finished as the Eagles top tackler (137) last year. He tallied 134 tackles as a junior and earned all-conference honors twice.
“Southern felt like home once I stepped on campus,” Lowe said. “It’s not too far of a drive. They want to restore stuff in the community, be part of the community. That just really spoke to me because I really want to be a part of the community.”
Lowe is also ready for the challenge of helping build up the program.
“Since high school, we’ve always been a part of building a program,” he said. “We always had to keep building and building for Joplin to be someone that’s feared. It’s nothing new. It’s a bit odd being at a school without a head coach, but the coaches there spoke to us. They got us, the way they sold their program. We are choosing a school, not a football program.”
Thomas, a 6-1 207 wideout, finished second in receptions (40) and receiving yards (458) last season for Joplin.
“Southern’s close to home. I still want to play for my hometown,” Thomas said. “Southern’s the place I need to be. Honestly, I didn’t think I would get this far in football, but I had people helping me make progress. The opportunity means a lot. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Smith, a 6-3 215 linebacker, tallied 69 tackles as a senior to help John Roderique’s Cardinals to their 21st consecutive district title and a state semifinal appearance.
“What stood out is they have a really nice facility,” Smith said. “They're getting a new coaching staff coming in hopefully to turn the program around. I know they’ve been shaken up a little bit in the past, but things are going to get back on track soon. I think I’ve got an opportunity to get there and play a little bit, go through all four years and be a great Lion.
“I think it’s always great when you come in and there’s a new coaching staff and you kind of lay the boundary for what’s going to be coming up for the future,” Smith said. “I think it’s a great thing for not only me, but everybody else who’s going to be there to start the foundation. I really feel like they know what they’re doing right now and the program is getting back on track where it needs to be because they’ve been down. But I feel like they’re going to be good coming up.”
Reese, 6-2 195 pounds, Cassville, was a three-time first-team all-state selection at kicker and first-team all-conference at receiver. He helped Lance Parnell’s Wildcats to a Class 3 state runner-up finish as a junior and state semifinal appearance as a senior.
“It was definitely a special day for me,” Reese said. “I’m just glad to be playing at the next level. I really bonded with the coaching staff they had there. It’s different (commiting to a school without a coach), but I trust they will get a good head coach in there.”
Darter, a 6-3 190 receiver, had 35 receptions for 310 yards in an injury-shortened season. He tore his ACL in Week 6 against Lamar, but still wound up with first-team all-conference honors.
“Joplin is a great place,” Darter said. “I spent a lot of time in my younger years here. The campus felt like home and the people are determined to build the program back to where it should be. It motivates me and I would love to be a part of it. I look forward to getting started.”
Neosho offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Decker also signed with the Lions on Wednesday morning.
“I thought about (MSSU not having a coach) a little bit," he said, "but meeting the rest of the coaching staff and really seeing the change in culture the they were all bringing, I just really bought into the vision they have, the vision the school has for their football program. I saw the school and the town and the vision they have for their football program.
“I really believe they’re going to be able to turn it around,” Decker said. “The university and the town of Joplin were just very welcoming and I really think I’m going to enjoy it there.”
