The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team announced the third addition to its recruiting class with a high school commitment.
Peyton Mosley is a 5-8 guard from Prosper, Texas where she prepped at Prosper for coach Trey Rachal.
A four-year letter winner for the Eagles as a guard, Mosley averaged 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.8 steals a game as a senior while shooting 46% from the field.
“We are excited that Peyton has decided to join the Lion Family,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said in a release. “Peyton will bring added depth to the guard position. She has the ability to score at all three levels and has a great work ethic on both ends of the floor. Peyton led Prosper in almost every offensive category.”
In her career, Mosley scored 821 points, grabbed 530 rebounds and provided 335 assists. She also came away with 183 steals.
Mosley was a three time academic all-district selection while earning all-district honors twice and was named onto the Allen Lady Hoopfest All-Tournament team in 2021. She helped Prosper to a regional semifinal and was a Bi-District finalist in her final two seasons.
The daughter of Kevin and Amy Mosley, Mosley plans to major in sports management or criminal justice at Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.