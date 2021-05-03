The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team announced the addition of Division I transfer Cameron Call on Monday.
Call, a Mount Vernon native, played two seasons at Illinois State. In 34 appearances for the Redbirds, she scored 50 points while shooting better than 34% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range. The sophomore was part of ISU’s first postseason appearance in eight years this past season.
"We are extremely excited to add Cameron Call to the Lion Family," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel stated in a press release. "She will be a really good fit with our team both on and off the court. I watched her throughout her high school career and really enjoyed how hard and aggressive she plays. Cameron has the ability to score from the perimeter and around the basket."
Call prepped at Mount Vernon High School, where she was a four-year letter winner and played one season with incoming freshman guard Lacy Stokes.
The Mountaineers won three straight district championships and two conference titles with Call on the team. She set the program record for 3-point makes (261) and scored 1,862 points in four seasons. She was also a four-time first-team all-district and all-conference honoree as well as a Conference Player of the Year.
