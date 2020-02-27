Team contenders are numerous as the MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships begin their three-day run today at Pittsburg State's Robert W. Plaster Center.
The meet starts with the women's pentathlon and men's heptathlon today at 2 p.m. The multi events will conclude on Saturday morning before the full meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. and track events at 2. Sunday's schedule has the field events at noon and running finals at 1:30.
The women's division is especially strong this year with four teams among the top 11 in the latest Division II national ranking. Missouri Southern is second behind Grand Valley State, and Northwest Missouri at No. 3, Lincoln at 5 and Pittsburg State at 11. Central Missouri is 23rd.
The men's meet has six teams among the top 21 nationally — Lincoln at No. 2 behind Angelo State, Missouri Southern at 7, Central Missouri at 10, Northwest Missouri at 11, Emporia State at 17 and Pittsburg State at 21.
"This conference is a conference where you could be fourth or fifth (in an event) in the conference and still be fifth or sixth in the nation," Missouri Southern coach Bryan Schiding said. "The competitive level on the women's side right now, you have three of the top-5 teams in the country are in the MIAA Championships and four in the top-11. It's pretty ridiculous. Hopefully we can do well."
MSSU WOMEN
The Lions have three top-seeded entries with Emily Presley in the pole vault, Payton Roberts in the shot put and Kiara Smith in the 60-meter hurdles. They look for multiple points in pole vault with four seeds among the top 8 and 60 hurdles with Cornesia Calhoun-White seeded second and Claire Luallen fourth.
Jasmine Deckard and Calhoun-White rank 2-3 in the 60, and Deckard is third in the 200. Kelie Henderson is second in the mile, and other third seeds belong to the 4x400 relay, Luallen in the pentathlon and Kirsten Leisinger in the weight throw.
"All events are key," Schiding said. "There are a number of events where we're going to have to do what we have on paper and a couple where we have to score up. Our sprinters, our throwers, the vaulters all have been having very good seasons. We're going to have to step up in the distance and middle-distance areas.
"On paper it looks like Lincoln, Northwest Missouri, Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State, in no particular order. It's going to be pretty tight competition. Just like any other MIAA championship, it depends on who shows up and who competes well. You have four really solid programs and then there's a 70-point drop to the next tier in the conference right now."
MSSU MEN
The Lions and Northwest Missouri are favored in the men's meet.
"There are five programs within 30 points of each other," Schiding said. "It looks like it will be a pretty tight battle between us and Northwest Missouri. Teams like Lincoln, Pittsburg State and Central Missouri all compete their butts off. Pittsburg has a really strong tradition and will always compete well in the conference championship meet, and they are only a few points off the top 2."
Missouri Southern has five No. 1 seeds with Gidieon Kimutai in the 3,000 and 5,000 meters, Ryan Riddle in the mile, Rajindra Campbell in the shot put and Josh Fulmer in the weight throw. The Lions have half of the eight best times in the 5,000 and three in the 3,000.
Second seeds belong to Desmond Hall in the 60 hurdles, distance medley relay team, Josh Norville in the long jump and Travis Petersen in the weight throw. Third seeds are Riddle in the 3,000 and Dean Howard in the pole vault.
In addition to the two distance races, the Lions have multiple seeds in the long jump, triple jump and weight throw.
"We're going to have to be in our game in all the events and looking at very heavily trying to get a lot of points out of those distance guys, the throwers," Schiding said. "A couple of other event areas, we're going to have to surprise some people."
PITTSBURG STATE
The Pittsburg State women are led by four pre-meet favorites — Piper Missee in the 5,000, Asia Anderson in the long jump, Brianna Cooks in the weight throw and Trace Mosby in the pentathlon.
Second seeds are Hannah Honeyman in the 5,000, Anderson in the triple jump and the distance medley relay team.
For the PSU men, Louis Rollins has the fastest time in the 60 hurdles, and No. 2 seeds are Connar Southard (mile), Devon Richardson (high jump), Konner Swenson (shot put), Levi Wyrick (weight throw) and Trey Mooney (heptathlon).
