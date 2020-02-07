The Missouri Southern baseball team’s home opener against the University of Mary was postponed on Friday due to the weather.
The Lions (2-1) and Marauders (2-2) will now play doubleheaders today and Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
Today’s first game will begin at 1 p.m. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m.
The Lions began their season last weekend at the Edmond First Pitch Classic.
Freshman catcher Tommy Stevenson batted .400 to lead the Lions. Stevenson and Lee Musgraves both had three RBI, and Musgraves, Matt Miller and Clay Milas hit home runs.
Pitchers Zach Parish and Zac Shoemaker worked six innings apiece to earn victories. Parish struck out 10 batters, and Shoemaker fanned eight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.