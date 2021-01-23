Missouri Southern battled toe-to-toe against No. 4-ranked Nebraska-Kearney for most of the game.
But the Lopers broke away during the final four minutes and beat the Lions 65-57 on Saturday afternoon in MIAA women's basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Coming off a disappointing second half against Fort Hays State on Thursday night, the Lions (4-8) more than held their own against the Lopers (12-0). The Lions led 14-13 after one quarter, 30-27 at halftime and 40-37 after a Megan Jackson basket late in the third quarter.
Nebraska-Kearney tied the game on Elisa Backes' 3 from the top of the circle, and a three-point play by Maegan Holt put the Lopers ahead to stay.
In the waning seconds of the quarter, the Lions' Kaitlin Hunnicutt made a steal and drove coast-to-coast for the layup to beat the buzzer and a 43-42 deficit entering the fourth quarter.
Madi Stokes' mid-range basket pulled the Lions within 45-44 with 8:15 left, but then the Lions went on their only extended shooting drought of the game. Their next field goal didn't come until Hunnicutt's 3-pointer with 1:13 left, leaving the Lopers' lead at 58-49.
The Lions were still within 50-46 after two Layne Skiles free throws with 5:32 remaining, but a 3-pointer by Kelsey Sanger and four straight Madison Dreckman points padded the UNK lead.
"Our effort for 40 minutes, we competed for 40 minutes," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "We just had that stretch in the fourth quarter. Offensively we missed some shots and had some turnovers, and defensively we had some mixups and gave them some open looks.
"Good teams are going to make those shots. In our league, if you give them a little space, they are going to take advantage of it. And Kearney is a very good team, and they took advantage of it. They made more plays than we did down the stretch."
"Today we almost got there, but we're right at that edge," Lions guard Carley Turnbull said. "We just have to get over it."
Turnbull led the Lions with 18 points plus seven rebounds and three assists. Her two free throws with 11 seconds left concluded the Lions' scoring, and their 57 points are the most allowed this season by the Lopers, who are No. 2 in Division II in scoring defense at just under 50 points per game.
Stokes, who battled foul trouble in the second half, finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, and Jackson had eight points and four assists.
The Lions shot 40% from the field (22 of 55, including 4 of 14 from long range). Many of their shots were on line but rimmed out.
"Layne had a couple that went in and out," Ressel said. "Hailey (Grant) had a really good look at a 3. (Biance) Stocks had one that went in and out and did everything but stay in."
"We got open shots," Turnbull said. "We've been struggling a little bit lately knocking down those open shots. I think today we're getting back to where we were before Christmas with having the confidence to shoot those and to do what we do and not let the other team change what we're trying to do offensively."
Backes tallied 21 points for the Lopers — the most by a UNK player this season. Shiloh McCool added 10 points.
The Lions travel to Oklahoma this week, playing Rogers State in Claremore on Thursday night and Northeastern State in Tahlequah on Saturday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.