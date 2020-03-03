Missouri Southern enters the MIAA Postseason Tournament today with some momentum after last Saturday's 85-49 victory over Lincoln.
"We have to have some confidence with the way we played, the way we shot the ball and defended," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "I know it's a different type of personnel with Washburn as far as the skill set, but I think last Saturday's game has given us some confidence."
The ninth-seeded (10-17) Lions face eighth-seeded Washburn (17-11) at noon to open the women's tournament at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Unlike the Lions, Washburn is coming off its lowest-scoring game of the season — a 69-39 loss on Saturday at Missouri Western. The previous low for the Ichabods, who average 69 points a game, was 47 points, also against the Griffons.
The Ichabods, who have made the MIAA Tournament every season since they became eligible in 1991, beat Missouri Southern twice during the regular season — 83-76 in early December in Joplin and 68-48 one month ago at home.
"They have kind of a three-headed monster with (Reagan) Phelan, (Shelbe) Piggie and (Hunter) Bentley," Ressel said. "And (Alexis) McAfee is a good player as well. It's going to be a challenge to make sure and slow down their top three kids. In transition we have to get back and find people quick. And we have to make sure on our offense — the last time at their place we really struggled to score, especially the second half because their man-to-man defense was really good."
The trio of Ichabods carry similar scoring averages — Bentley 13.1 plus 7.1 rebounds, Piggie 13.0 and Phelan 12.4 plus a team-high 4.4 assists.
Phelan, 5-foot-6 senior guard, has been a thorn in the Lions' side throughout her career. She had 41 points in the two games this season and made 8-of-15 3-point shots. Her career high of 36 points came on Jan. 17, 2018, at Missouri Southern. Piggie has scored 29 points against the Lions this season.
Destiny Cozart hit 6-of-11 3-pointers while scoring 24 points against Lincoln, and Kai Jones contributed 19 points, hitting all five 3-point shots.
Cozart leads the Lions at 14.6 points per game, and junior Zoe Campbell and sophomore Layne Skiles are next at 8.7 and 7.2, respectively. Cozart tallied 26 and 17 points in the games against the Ichabods, and Campbell scored 19 in the first meeting.
The Lions are back in Kansas City for the second straight season. They made it last year as a No. 10 seed and lost to Central Oklahoma 68-60.
"There's nothing but positivity when you make the tournament and get to go to Kansas City," Ressel said. "It's a great experience for our young ladies. After last year's game, a close game withUCO, to get to go back again is nothing but positive. The girls are excited about the opportunity, and of course, us as a staff are excited as well."
Today's winner faces top-seeded Central Missouri in the first quarterfinal game at noon Thursday.
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (10-17)
Pts.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 fr. 6.3
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.6
G Kai Jones, 5-6 so. 5.8
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 7.2
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.5
Washburn (17-11)
F Hayley Thompson, 6-0 sr. 5.8
G Reagan Phelan, 5-6 sr. 12.4
G Alexis McAfee, 5-8 sr. 9.1
G Shelbe Piggie, 5-4 sr. 13.0
G Hunter Bentley, 5-9 jr. 13.1
Game notes
Tipoff: noon.
Site: Municipal Auditorium, Kansas City, Mo.
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, fourth year at MSSU (47-67). Ron McHenry, 20th year at WU (463-151).
Series: Washburn leads 50-28 after sweeping the Lions during the regular season 83-76 in Joplin and 68-48 in Topeka. Washburn leads MSSU 3-1 in postseason games, the last coming in 1995. The Lions won 76-61 at Topeka in the quarterfinals of the 1994 MIAA Tournament.
MSSU in Postseason: The Lions are making their 36th postseason appearance in AIAW, NAIA or MIAA, highlighted by NAIA second-place finish in 1982 and MIAA Tournament crowns in 1994 and 1996.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM. 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 11:40 a.m.
