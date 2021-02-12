Coaches say it all the time: "This is our biggest game because it's the next game."
Those words have never been more true for Missouri Southern today when they clash with Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.
The Lions (7-11) are in eighth place — the final spot for next month's MIAA Postseason Tournament — and the Bearcats (6-10) are in ninth. A Missouri Southern victory would put the Lions two games up in the win column with three games left in the season. However, a Northwest Missouri victory would pull the Bearcats even in the win column and complete a season sweep, giving the Bearcats the tiebreaker over the Lions to determine conference tournament seeds.
"Hopefully we can change our mindset for Saturday because it's a huge game," MSSU coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Northwest is going to play us tough, play us hard. They are in the same boat we are. A win goes a long way as far as postseason. It's a big game in every aspect."
Northwest Missouri decked the Lions 63-46 on Feb. 2 at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions had their worst offensive game of the season with 46 points, 14 field goals and 27.5% shooting from the floor. The Lions shot a combined 2-of-24 in the second and fourth quarters and were outscored 32-13 in those quarters.
Megan Jackson and Amaya Johns both had 10 points to lead the Lions. Molly Harnett (19 points), Jaelyn Haggard (18) and Mia Stillman (11) paced the Bearcats, who shot 37%.
Both teams are coming off lopsided losses on Thursday night. The Lions fell 78-54 at Missouri Western while the Bearcats lost at home to Pittsburg State 79-50.
Carley Turnbull led the Lions with 13 points, and Madi Stokes and Hailey Grant each had eight. Missouri Southern led 16-14 after one quarter but was outscored 22-7 in the second stanza and 42-31 in the second half.
"We have to have a lot more energy, have confidence in what we're running and understand what we're running," Ressel said. "We still have some times that we have breakdowns offensively and we look lost out there. And the same things defensively ... we have to make sure we guard and understand what we want to do, what we want to take away."
Guard Kai Jones played seven minutes in the fourth quarter for the Lions after being sidelined all season by knee problems. She's in line for more minutes today.
"Kai did OK," Ressel said. "Of course, she's struggling to shoot the basketball because she hasn't shot it. She moved the basketball good, made a couple of nice passes, and defensively she did OK. She moved all right, so I was excited about that."
MSSU vs. NW Missouri
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-11)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 13.8
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 6.2
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 10.3
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.4
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 3.4
NORTHWEST MISSOURI (6-10)
Pts.
F Jillian Fleming, 6-0 fr. 5.8
F Jayna Green, 6-0 so. 4.3
G Molly Hartnett, 5-9 fr. 14.9
G Mallory McConkey, 5-9 sr. 6.8
G Caely Kesten, 5-8 fr. 7.7
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Bearcat Arena, Maryville
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (54-79). Austin Meyer, 3rd year at NWMSU (22-39).
Series: MSSU leads 34-26 after a 63-46 loss on Feb. 2 in Joplin. The Lions are 14-14 on the road against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.