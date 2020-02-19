Based on recent history, a close game is anticipated when Missouri Southern and Northwest Missouri State clash in an MIAA women's basketball game at 5:30 tonight in Maryville.
The last three games between the two teams have been decided by a total of 15 points. Northwest Missouri prevailed 79-73 two years ago in Maryville, but the Lions have won the last two contests — 61-58 last season on Chelsey Henry's last-second 3-pointer and 67-61 one week ago in Joplin.
Once again it's a key game for the Lions. Northwest Missouri (11-13, 6-9 MIAA) is ninth in the conference standings, one game ahead of the Lions (8-15, 5-10). A Missouri Southern victory would create a tie for ninth and earn the Lions the tiebreaker.
Last week the Lions held a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats hit a pair of 3-pointers. Missouri Southern's Destiny Cozart hit 3-of-4 free throws in the waning seconds to clinch the victory.
Cozart finished with 21 points and four steals, followed by Madi Stokes with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Kai Jones with 11 points and four assists.
Mallory McConkey scored 19 points for the Bearcats, and Kylie Coleman and Jaelyn Haggard both had 12.
With the rematch coming so soon, don't expect any major changes.
“There are small adjustments you’re making right now, but there is nothing major you are going to be changing unless you’ve been doing it for most of the year," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "You can’t put in a whole lot of stuff new.”
The Lions shot 46 percent to the Bearcats' 39 percent, but Northwest Missouri hit 12 treys, five more than MSSU.
“We have kids who are starting to shoot the ball better," Ressel said. "Kai has a lot of confidence now, Destiny, Layne (Skiles), Madi is playing with some confidence, and we’ll have Amber (Buch) back. That will be the biggest difference for Northwest is we’ll have our other true point guard back and move Emily (Kuntze) back to a wing.
“The mindset is we have to be able to guard. That’s one thing we didn’t do a good job the last time. They made 12 3s. We have to make sure we get out to their shooters and take that away.”
Buch, sophomore guard, missed the Lions' two games last week with the flu, but she is available tonight.
Ressel expects the Bearcats to shoot better inside Bearcat Arena.
“The kids will be more comfortable with their surroundings," he said. "With Haggard and (Erika) Schlosser and (Kendey) Eaton and Coleman, we have to make sure we get out there. And (Mia) Stillman is a good shooter and will pull the trigger a little quicker at home. We have to make them put the ball on the floor, and if they do shoot it, we have to get a hand up and contest every shot.”
Probable starters
Mo. Southern (8-15, 5-10 MIAA)
Pts.
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 fr. 6.7
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.3
G Kai Jones, 5-6 so. 4.8
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 7.3
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 jr. 2.7
NW Missouri (11-13, 6-9 MIAA)
F Paityn Rau, 6-2 fr. 6.6
F Mia Stillman, 5-11 jr. 4.2
G Jaelyn Haggard, 5-5 jr. 10.2
G Kendey Eaton, 5-6 sr. 13.1
G Erika Schlosser, 5-9 sr. 6.6
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: Bearcat Arena, Maryville
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (45-65). Austin Meyer, 2nd year at NW Missouri (19-32).
Series: MSSU leads 33-25 after a 67-61 home victory one week ago. The Lions are 14-15 on the road against the Bearcats.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
