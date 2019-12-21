Heading into the final game before the holiday break against Arkansas Tech, Missouri Southern men’s coach Jeff Boschee wanted to see his team pick up the effort on the defensive end.
With Saturday being Boschee’s 40th birthday, you could say the Lions granted his wish with a dominating 105-88 win over the Wonder Boys on Saturday inside Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
“I am 40 years old, so I am used to these games, now,” Boschee said with a smile. “But I thought we played well. Right from the start, I thought we had a lot of energy, and I thought we were good defensively. … When we get stops, its makes us a dangerous team because we can get out in transition, and that is what we like to do.”
Southern never trailed in the win, and the first five minutes were crucial in setting the tone. The Lions held Arkansas Tech to 3-of-7 shooting and forced the Wonder Boys into two turnovers. On the other end, Southern started the game shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from the perimeter with no turnovers to build a 19-8 advantage.
“That start was very important because we work in transition every day in practice, and it is so much easier to run when you get a defensive stop than it is taking the ball out and trying to get down the floor,” Boschee said. “Besides finishing some possessions without boxing out, I thought we were pretty good defensively.”
MSSU’s Reggie Tharp also had a hand in the early success, knocking down a 3-pointer with 13:14 left in the first half before stealing the ball at midcourt and turning it into an old-fashioned three-point play in transition at the other end to push Southern’s lead to 26-10.
“It was a good stretch, and I was just playing hard for my teammates,” Tharp said. “If we play well on the defensive end, it gets us going offensively.”
Tharp scored 14 points in the first seven minutes of action before going on to finish the game with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, adding a team-high six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
“When Reggie is aggressive and makes plays, he is really good,” Boschee said. “There are not many guys who can stay in front of him on the perimeter. When he is making shots, he is a tough guard because he is a willing passer, and it makes us a better team.”
Southern, which shot 70 percent from the field over the first 15 minutes of action, pushed the lead to a first-half high 21 points following a score inside by Braelon Walker to push the margin to 43-22 with 8:11 to play. Southern went into the intermission with a 61-42 advantage.
Arkansas Tech made a charge at the lead twice in the early portion of the second half, but Southern responded each time to steal back the momentum on the way to the win.
“Anytime you get up 20 or more in the first half, your energy can relax a little bit,” Boschee said. “It was good for our guys to respond. We knew they would make a run or two because they are a good basketball team.”
The Wonder Boys trimmed the Southern lead to 67-54 with 16:03 to play off two free throws by Dillon Goodin before the Lions pushed the lead back to 20 on an Elyjah Clark layup at the 15-minute mark. Arkansas Tech cut the lead to 12, 76-64, on a dunk by Ke’Lyn Adams with 13:23 to play, but, again, the Lions responded to extend the lead back to more than 20 on a 3-ball by Clark with 10:49 to play to make the score 76-65.
“It was big for us,” Tharp said of holding off Arkansas Tech early in the second half. “We just had to stay poised. They put a lot of pressure on us, but we just took care of the ball, worked inside-out and went from there.”
Southern finished with five players in double figures, with Cam Martin leading the way with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and connecting on 10-of-12 shots from the charity stripe. Clark finished with 19 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Kinzer Lambert scored 12 and Winston Dessesow 10.
“It’s always good when you have five guys in double digits,” Martin said. “It shows the versatility of your team. They can’t focus on one player, and when we have that many guys scoring, it’s hard to stop us.”
Southern had a clear advantage in several key statistical categories, outscoring Arkansas Tech 54-36 in the paint, winning the turnover battle 18-11 and outscoring the Wonder Boys in points off turnovers, 27-19. As a team, the Lions also shot 56 percent from the field (38-68), 44 percent from long range (11-25) and 82 percent from the stripe (18-22).
“We were getting a bunch of stops on the defensive end, forcing them to take tough shots, which let us get out in transition,” Martin said. “We knew coming in that they were going to want to play up-tempo, run a lot and play fast, and that really fits into how we want to play. We were passing up good shots, and hitting great shots.”
Southern is back in action on New Year’s Eve with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against John Brown University inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.