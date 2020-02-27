Off to a 13-1 start, No. 11 Missouri Southern begins MIAA play with a weekend series at Emporia State.
The three-game series starts today at 4 p.m. — two hours later than originally scheduled. The last two games are set for 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
Twelve MIAA teams — all but Lincoln and Nebraska-Kearney — have baseball programs. The conference schedule consists of 10 weekend series plus three midweek games against one opponent. The Lions are paired with Rogers State for three midweek games.
The Lions have won 11 straight games since a 13-0 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State, and they have outscored their opponents 111-43. The Lions have a .282 team batting average and 2.25 team earned run average compared to the foes' .180 average and 7.30 ERA.
"Starting pitching has given us a chance," coach Bryce Darnell said. "We've been able to swing the bats real well at times as well. Definitely off to a good start, but the schedule gets a little harder as we all know with conference play."
The Lions' weekend pitching rotation consists of three of the top four strikeout pitchers in the conference — Zach Parish first with 45, Will Bausinger second with 37 and Zac Shoemaker fourth with 33. Parish is 4-0 with a 0.38 ERA, Shoemaker 3-0 and 3.00 and Bausinger 2-1 and 3.86.
Parish's 45 strikeouts also are tops in NCAA Division II, and he starts today's game nine strikeouts away from tying the MIAA career record of 349 strikeouts.
"He's about 10 pounds heavier," Darnell said. "He's worked real hard with our strength coach Brian Burton, who does an awesome job with our guys. Zach is ultra competitive and knows how to pitch. He's all business when he gets on the mound. He's so impressive, and I'm so proud of him in a lot of different ways.
"Out of the bullpen, Corey Cowan (1-0, 3.86) has been really good," Darnell said. "He was a redshirt last year, and he's gotten a lot of big outs that have made a difference for us for sure."
Logan VanWey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) begins league play as the Lions' closer and has four saves (fourth nationally) while allowing two hits in 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Troy Gagan and Jordan Fitzpatrick are the Lions' top two hitters with averages of .356 and .256, respectively. Fitzpatrick and Joe Kinder (.263) each have 15 runs batted in, and Kinder's four home runs are second in the MIAA.
Tommy Stevenson and Brad Willis are hitting .319 and .310, respectively.
"We have some young guys contributing," Darnell said. "Tommy Stevenson, freshman catcher, has been really good. Henry Kusiak (.290) has played some good innings for us. He's competing with Calem Nutting at third base. I can't say they are surprises because they were good players in the fall. They've kind of picked up and played like we thought they could honestly."
