Missouri Southern's volleyball team will play 17 matches over a two-month period, the athletics department announced on Wednesday.
The schedule, postponed from the fall to the spring by COVID-19, has only MIAA teams — 10 will be conference games — and will finish with a postseason tournament on April 16-18 at a site to be determined.
The Lions open their season Feb. 20 with matches against both Northwest Missouri and Washburn at Pittsburg State. The Lions have two more dates with two matches — March 6 at Missouri Western and March 27 at Washburn.
Missouri Southern's home opener is March 3 against Pittsburg State. The Lions entertain Central Missouri on March 25, and their final four home matches are slated from April 2-9 against Central Oklahoma, Newman, Washburn and Emporia State.
The Lions' home matches at Robert Ellis Young Gymnasium will have attendance limited to 20% of capacity. Temperature checks will be conducted, and face coverings will be required at all times while inside the facility.
The Lions' schedule is listed in Scoreboard on Page 2B.
