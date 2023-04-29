The Missouri Southern softball program swept Newman University with wins of 4-0 and 4-2 in a conference doubleheader Saturday at the NU Softball Field in Wichita.
With the first win, the Lions broke their previous record for MIAA wins in a single season that was set in the 2021 season, when the Lions went 19-3-1.
The Lions (36-9, 21-3 MIAA) will face the University of Central Oklahoma in a doubleheader Sunday at Gerry Pinkston Stadium in Edmond with the regular season conference title on the line. The Bronchos also have a 21-3 conference record.
In the first game Saturday, the Lions were led by Josie Tofpi, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Abby DeSanto, Adrianna Young and Leighton Withers also finished with two hits each. Bailey Lacy started and struck out four in five innings for her 12th win of the season and Avery Tallman came in to pitch the final two innings and collect her first save of the season.
Neither team scored until Southern did in the fifth inning, after Tofpi hit a two-RBI-triple and a Withers hit an RBI-double to make it a 3-0. In the seventh inning, Ashlynn Williams doubled home Tofpi to put the Lions up 4-0.
Emily Perry led Southern in Game 2 going 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Yazmin Vargas also finished with two hits and scored a run. Kara Amos picked up the win after 4 2/3 innings of relief in the circle with three strikeouts and Natalie Bates struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.
Both teams scored early, with a Jets error in the first inning allowing Vargas to score before Newman (16-38, 4-20 MIAA) scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning. In the second inning, Perry hit a two-RBI-double to right field and an error by the Jets again allowed Sidnie Hurst to score for the Lions to pick up their fourth run.
