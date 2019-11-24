CLAREMORE, Okla. — Missouri Southern broke away during a dominant third quarter and roared past Rogers State 75-56 Saturday afternoon in a nonconference women’s basketball game at the Claremore Expo Center.
The Lions (2-4) led 34-23 at halftime and outscored Rogers State 29-7 in the third quarter for a 63-30 cushion. The Lions made 9-of-15 shots in the quarter, including 2-of-4 from long range, and 9-of-11 free throws while the Hillcats made 2-of-11 field goals and committed seven turnovers.
Chasidee Owens scored nine points in the quarter with three buckets and three free throws. Madi Stokes provided a spark off the bench with six points, and Layne Skiles and Morgan Brightwell nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, the second one coming after a Brightwell steal.
Destiny Cozart’s offensive rebound and layup in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Lions their biggest lead, 65-30.
Cozart, who played a team-high 30 minutes, scored 18 points to pace four Lions in double figures, followed by Owens with 16, Zoe Campbell with 11 and Skiles with 10. Brightwell and Stokes just missed double figures with nine and eight, respectively, and Stokes grabbed nine rebounds.
Campbell also had nine rebounds and blocked four shots, Skiles made three steals, and Brightwell had three assists.
Missouri Southern shot 48 percent (13-of-27) in the second half to raise its game total to 43 percent (21-of-49). The Lions also dominated the rebounding 45-37 and owned a big edge at the foul line, converting 26-of-35 chances to the Hillcats’ 7-of-11.
The Lions did have 22 turnovers but none in the third quarter.
Samariah Thompson had 12 points to lead Rogers State (2-4), which shot 31 percent (21-of-68) and committed 18 turnovers.
The Lions are back on the road Tuesday night at 5:30 against Henderson State.
