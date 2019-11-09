SEARCY, Ark. — One day after setting career highs for points and rebounds, Missouri Southern's Zoe Campbell broke a school record on Saturday.
But unfortunately again, the performance came in a loss.
Kellie Lampo posted a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Harding shot 83 percent from the free-throw line during a 75-56 victory over Missouri Southern in the final game of the MIAA/Great American Conference Challenge at Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
Campbell, who had 21 points and 16 rebounds in Friday's 79-70 loss to Henderson State, blocked seven shots against the Bison. That broke the school record of six set by Joyce Falls against Fort Hays State on Feb. 19, 1988. Campbell also had six points, four rebounds and two steals.
Chasidee Owens and Destiny Cozart combined for 40 points to lead the Lion offense. Owens made 7-of-14 field goals and 7-of-16 free throws for 21 points, and she had a team-high six rebounds. Cozart netted 21 points, going 6-of-17 from the floor, 4-of-11 from the arc and 3-of-4 at the foul line.
Guard Amber Buch dished out seven assists, and Layne Skiles matched Campbell's two steals.
Harding's Kennedy Cooper hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to give the Bison (2-0) at 15-12 lead, and Harding never relinquished the lead. The Bison led 31-24 at halftime and led by 14 points twice in the fourth quarter before the Lions battled back within five points twice, the last time at 67-62 on Cozart's jumper in transition with 2:33 remaining.
But Lampo scored on a layup, and the Bison sank 6-of-8 free throws in the final 44 seconds to maintain the lead. Harding made 20-of-24 free throws for the game to the Lions' 16-of-28.
Missouri Southern plays its home opener against Graceland at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.