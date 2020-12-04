Carley Turnbull hasn't found much in common between Joplin and her hometown of Mesa, Arizona.
"No, not at all," Turnbull said. "It's really cold. Nothing happens (weather wise) in Arizona. It's kind of boring, nice weather all the time. Obviously we're going through some rainy weather (here). It might even snow soon. I think it's fun to switch it up a little bit.
"It's a dry cold at night (in Arizona) and in the morning, so you do have to wear a jacket. But it's nothing like here. And the wind on top of it. There is no wind in Arizona, never."
This isn't Turnbull's first exposure to weather in the Midwest. She transfered to Missouri Southern this year after playing the previous three seasons at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois.
"Basically I wanted to play my fifth year, and I couldn't play it there," Turnbull said. "I just fell in love with the coaches here. I didn't come on a visit, I didn't see the town, I really didn't know much about it. I just fell in love with the coaches and their philosophy, and I felt like I could do something special here."
And it didn't hurt that Turnbull was told she was being recruited to be a scorer.
"It is (good to hear that)," she said. "And on top of that, I love coming in and trying to be able to get the whole team better at what they are doing. If I can get everyone else scoring, too, I love it. If someone else is scoring all night, I'm totally on board with that."
Turnbull certainly was a scorer for the Lions on Thursday night, pouring in a season-high 27 points in the Lions' 70-64 victory against Northeastern State. It wasn't her collegiate high as she scored 33 points for Monmouth at Illinois College exactly two years ago today.
Turnbull netted 10 points in the first quarter and 16 in the first half. And she was in the middle of a one-minute span early in the fourth quarter when the Lions took the lead for keeps as she hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, passed to Kaitlin Hunnicutt for a fast-break layup and then drove for a layup after a steal for a 60-54 lead with 6:53 left.
Madi Stokes' block ignited Hunnicutt's layup in transition. Stokes finished with her second straight double-double with 10 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocked shots to tie her season high.
"Madi has been playing extremely well lately,"Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "She had another double-double with 10 points, 16 boards, a couple of offensive putbacks that were huge for us."
The Lions made the plays down the stretch, proving to themselves they can win a close game down the stretch.
"We took care of the basketball late, we made some shots and we guarded," Ressel said. "Shae (Sanchez) and Cenia (Hayes) can really score the basketball, and they end up being 10-for-30 from the field. I thought Layne (Skiles), Brooke (Stauffer), Kaitlin (Hunnicutt) did a great job on those two kids, making them take tough shots."
The Lions (2-3) have another home game this afternoon against Rogers State (1-2). Tipoff is at 1:30.
The Hillcats also won on Thursday night 80-76 at Pittsburg State.
Maya Buckhanon, 6-foot-2 junior center, scored a career-high 22 points, seven above her season average, and 5-6 junior guard Samariah Thompson tallied 21 — her lowest output of the season after scoring 23 and 24 in the first two games.
"They very easily could have won their first two games, like we could have won our first two games," Ressel said. "They have a big kid inside, a transfer from Memphis, who is very skilled around the basket. And they have a point guard who is quick. She gets downhill in a hurry, gets to the free throw line a lot, and they have shooters around them.
"They are going to be a big-time challenge for us because they play fast. Even with the big kid, they still play fast and they are active on defense ... get out in the passing lanes."
MSSU vs. Rogers State
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (2-3)
Pts.
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 13.6
C Madi Stokes, 6-3 so. 9.6
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 4.6
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-9 sr. 3.6
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 3.0
ROGERS STATE (1-2)
F Bailey Kliewer, 5-10 so. 7.7
C Maya Buckhanon, 6-2 jr. 14.7
G Samariah Thompson, 5-6 jr. 22.7
G Lilly Garner, 5-8 sr. 7.0
G Vanessa Gajdosova, 5-9 jr. 3.0
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5th year at MSSU (49-71). Kyle Bent, 3rd year at RSU (19-40), 7-year career (113-78).
Series: MSSU leads 3-0 after winning last season 75-56 on the road and 92-51 at home.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
