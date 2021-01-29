Christian Bundy put on an around-the-world shooting display in the opening minutes of Missouri Southern’s 96-87 victory Thursday night at Rogers State.
Bundy, 6-foot-5 junior forward, nailed two 3-pointers from the left corner, then shifted to the right wing for a 3 and moved to the right corner for his fourth trey in the first seven minutes. By comparison, Bundy made a total of six 3s in his first 59 games with the Lions.
“I could hardly shoot the ball (when he arrived on campus),” Bundy said. “I had a nice little set shot. Coach (Jeff) Boschee has been working on my jump shot a lot.
“I’ve been shooting really well in practice, but in games I haven’t been shooting with confidence. He’s been telling me to shoot with confidence in games and ‘I’m not going to get mad at you if you’re open. So shoot them.’ ‘’
“I’ve told him ‘If you’re going to shoot a 3, shoot it with confidence,” Boschee said. “Don’t try to guide it in. Shoot it like when you shoot when you work out. He’s a very capable shooter. You just have to believe and trust in it. (Thursday) night was a good time for him to make some shots. He was really good.”
Bundy scored 14 of the Lions' first 19 points, passing his career high of 13 points last month against Northeastern State. He finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds — also a career best — in 34 minutes.
Bundy was a low-post player at Nixa High School. And most of his contributions for the Lions have been defense and rebounding.
“He’s been working on his shooting,” Boschee said. “We love for our 4 man to be able to shoot it. We haven’t had it much this year. In the past we’ve had Kinzer (Lambert) at that 4 spot, and he was really good at shooting the basketball. I don’t think this is going to become (Bundy’s) game, but at the same time if he’s a threat, that opens up so much more for us, especially for Cam (Martin) inside.”
Martin finished with a season-high 38 points and moved into fifth place on the Lions' career scoring list with 1,794 points, passing John Thomas (1,770 points from 1969-73). Martin is 19 points behind fourth-place Elyjah Clark.
The Lions (7-6) moved into fourth place in the MIAA standings, one game behind Lincoln and one-half game in front of Pittsburg State and Emporia State.
The Lions are back in action today at Northeastern State at 3:30 p.m. The RiverHawks (2-11) are last in the league, but one of their victories was 90-89 at Missouri Southern on Dec. 3. Martin hit a shot as time expired, but video review showed the ball was still in Martin's hands when the buzzer sounded.
“We’re going to have to be ready to guard a lot of screens,” Boschee said. “I thought we were bad defensively the first time we played them. They’ve lost some kids … Caleb Williams, a kid that hurt us (scoring 36 points), has had too many concussions. Actually it’s career-ending.
“They are reeling a little bit but came close to beating Pittsburg State (68-62). Very mobile, can shoot it from the perimeter. So we’ll have to be in position defensively, making sure that we’re getting through screens and not sticking on screens. And keep making plays, big play after big play. Our assist-to-ratio has been positive again. That’s something we’ve been harping in practice, and it’s been slowly getting better. I like the progress that I’m seeing. We just have to keep doing.”
DESSESOW BACK
Good news for the Lions is sophomore guard Winston Dessesow is scheduled to play in today's game.
Dessesow averaged 12.8 points in the first six games before suffering a knee injury while lifting weights. He has practiced three times this week, Boschee said, and should see action off the bench.
MSSU vs. NSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-6)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.2
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 8.5
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 8.8
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 25.2
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 14.5
NORTHEASTERN STATE (2-11)
Pts.
F Trey Sampson, 6-7 jr. 13.4
F Obi Agu, 6-6 jr. 9.2
G Troy Locke, 6-3 sr. 13.4
G Dillon Bailey, 6-2 fr. 5.7
G Brad Davis, 5-10 sr. 12.4
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: NSU Events Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (131-67). Ja Havens, 1st year at NSU (2-11).
Series: MSSU leads 24-19 after NSU's 90-89 victory last Dec. 3 in Joplin. The Lions are 3-13 on the road against the RiverHawks.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.