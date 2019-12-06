Missouri Southern might add a player to its active roster today when the Lions entertain Washburn in an MIAA women's basketball game.
Krista Clark, 5-foot-10 junior guard from Bentonville, Arkansas, is expected to see her first action of the season. She suffered a knee injury last March in the Lions' MIAA Postseason Tournament game against Central Oklahoma. She dressed out for the first time this season on Tuesday night against Pittsburg State.
Clark averaged 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 28 games last season (17 starts). She ranked second on the team in 3-point shooting (35 percent) and steals (32).
The Lions (2-6, 0-1) and Ichabods (3-4, 0-1) both lost their conference opener to Pittsburg State by 19 points earlier this week. And, both teams fell behind by double digits in the first quarter — the Lions trailed 18-6 and the Ichabods were down 25-7.
"We had some opportunities to make some baskets," Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Thirty-five percent field-goal shooting defensively is pretty good, but offensively we have to be able to score some baskets. We had some good looks, dod some good things offensively (including a season-low 11 turnovers). We just couldn't put the ball in the basket."
The Lions shot a season-low 25 percent against the Gorillas. Chasidee Owens tallied 18 points — one above her season average — and was the lone Lion to reach double figures.
Senior point guard Reagan Phelan had 15 points and 10 assists against PSU to lead Washburn, which has lost its last three games. Phelan is similar to PSU point guard Kaylee DaMitz, who had 18 points against the Lions.
"I think Reagan looks for her shot more than Kaylee does," Ressel said. "When Reagan gets going, she can flat score the basketball."
The Lions saw Phelan's scoring ability first-hand last season when she collected 20 points plus four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 90-59 victory at MSSU.
"Washburn is athletic," Ressel said. "They play at a fast pace and get after it defensively. They are going to be a big challenge for us."
The Lions are looking for a better rebounding performance after being whipped on the boards 57-34 against PSU, including 18-6 off the offensive glass.
"We gave up so many offensive rebounds and got outscored 13-0 in second-chance points," Ressel said. "And that's effort and want-to. We don't get a boxout and stand and watch, and they just went and got it."
Probable lineups
Mo. Southern (2-6, 0-1 MIAA)
Pts.
F Chasidee Owens, 5-10 sr. 17.1
C Zoe Campbell, 6-3 jr. 13.3
G Destiny Cozart, 5-8 sr. 14.8
G Layne Skiles, 5-10 so. 7.4
G Amber Buch, 5-7 so. 6.0
Washburn (0-1, 3-4 MIAA)
G Shelbe Pigge, 5-4 sr. 12.6
G Reagan Phelan, 5-6 sr. 13.7
G Alexis McAfee, 5-8 sr. 6.1
G Abby Oliver, 5-10 fr. 8.0
G Hunter Bentley, 5-9 jr. 12.6
Game Notes
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 4th year at MSSU (39-56). Ron McHenry, 20th year at WU (228-144).
Series: Washburn leads 48-28 after last season's 90-59 victory in Joplin. The Lions are 17-20 at home against the Ichabods.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 1:10 p.m.
