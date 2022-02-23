All wins are big.
But with only two regular-season games left, Monday night’s 71-68 victory over Missouri Western was just what the doctor ordered for the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team.
The Lions snapped a three-game skid and now travel to Washburn at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. MSSU (14-12, 11-9 MIAA), which clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament last week, closes out the regular-season slate at Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon.
“I’m just proud of our guys,” MSSU coach Jeff Boschee said in his postgame radio interview on Monday. “We very easily could have folded after both Pitt losses. The morale was down a little bit, but anytime you are successful, it’s all because of failure. We were successful. You live and you learn. We can beat anybody on any given night, but anybody can beat us on any given night. It’s about what mindset you are going to bring and who will be locked in for the full 40 minutes.”
Against the Ichabods earlier this season, MSSU suffered a 87-72 setback at home. WU dominated the Lions 43-35 on the glass and picked up 13 points off turnovers in that contest with Jeremy Harrell leading the way with 13 points.
Tyler Geiman posted 16 rebounds and added 12 points as well.
The Ichabods, riding a four-game winning streak, are 17-9 overall and 14-6 in the league. WU is currently tied for fourth in the MIAA.
And then there’s MIAA-leading UCO. The Lions defeated the No. 18 Bronchos 77-75 at home in their MIAA opener as five different individuals finished in double-figures for MSSU.
Alex Jones led the way with 14 points, while Winston Dessesow and Martin Macenis had 13 apiece. Bundy added 12 points and Scott tossed in 10.
UCO, which shot just 33% from the field in the second half, was paced by Cam Givens with game highs in points (30) and rebounds (10).
Since that matchup, the Bronchos have won 17 of 19 games in the conference entering Wednesday night, headlined by a 76-75 overtime win over then No. 2 Northwest Missouri.
MSSU trailed for a good portion of the contest against MWSU, including 66-58 with 4:02 to go in the second half.
But like the Lions have accomplished many times this season, no deficit proved too large to overcome.
MSSU closed out the game on a 13-2 run. Ndongo Ndaw hit a free throw with 29 seconds to go to give the Lions a one-point lead and RJ Smith sealed the game with two more freebies to account for the final scoring margin.
Ndaw, a Indiana State transfer, made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor for the Lions. The junior grabbed eight rebounds (three offensive) and blocked four shots while finishing with three points.
“It was good to see some of our guys step up and make pressure shots, especially Ndongo,” Boschee said. “That’s a tough situation to be in. He’s such a good kid. Any kid in this situation coming from Indiana State and not playing as much, he could have a bad attitude but he’s the most positive person I think I’ve ever been around. He stepped up when his name was called and did some good things.”
Just a redshirt freshman, Avery Taggart led all players with 25 points. He logged 37 minutes and shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 9 from deep and 2 of 2 from the foul line.
Added Boschee, “Avery’s a bright spot for our program to build around. He’s going to be a starter in this program for three years if he stays healthy.”
