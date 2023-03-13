After coming back from being behind double digits to defeat both of its opponents in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, it happened to Missouri Southern on Monday in the Central Region championship in Duluth, Minnesota.
The Lions (29-7) led 69-52 with 5:31 to go, but then the University of Minnesota-Duluth (30-3) stormed back with a 25-7 run to overcome the deficit and steal away a 77-76 victory.
“Well, first half we did a great job offensively,” MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. “Defensively, we were really good in the first half. Then in the third quarter we struggled to make shots a little bit. They (UMD) started to make some shots and got momentum going heading into the fourth quarter.”
Ella Gilbertson got the Bulldogs started on the comeback by scoring 5 consecutive points. The run really took off for UMD when bench player Maesyn Thielen connected on a 3-pointer for her first basket of the entire game to make it 72-64.
Thielen only scored 6 points all game and the other 3 came shortly after that shot. The Lions had added three free throws — two from Kryslyn Jones and one from Lacy Stokes — to get to 75. But a Gilbertson layup and Brooke Olson 3-pointer had UMD at 69.
Then Thielen lined another one up from beyond the arc to make it 75-72.
“We didn’t get to the rotations that we did in the first half,” Ressel said. “They did a much better job against our double teams on the big kid inside (Olson).”
On the other end, Southern made another trip to the free throw line and Mia Topping made just one of the two attempts to make it a 4-point lead.
A 3-point shot from the Bulldogs was well off the mark. But there to clean it up was Taytum Rhoades, who quickly flipped the ball up off the glass for an easy 2 points, 76-74 with 31 seconds left.
On the next possession, the Lions got the ball to sophomore guard Lacy Stokes. UMD immediately tied it up with the possession arrow pointing to its side of the floor. The referees whistled a jump ball after just a couple seconds went off the clock.
“They came in and grabbed the ball and it was a clean one, they tied it up,” Ressel said of the play. “In that situation, if we dribble out, they foul us, we make free throws and go up a little more.”
Stokes and MSSU pressured the basketball on the next possession. After a few quick passes, Olson dished the ball to Gilbertson outside the key. The junior started the comeback, and she ended it. Gilbertson drilled the trey just a little to the right of straightaway and put her team ahead 77-76 with 15.3 left on the clock.
The Lions called a timeout. Coming out of it, the ball went into the hands of Jones on the left side of the floor. Stokes popped out on the right hand side and tried to attack left. She handed the ball off for Jones to attack, and she did so, sweeping around to the right. A scooping right-handed layup went off the glass, the rim and landed in the hands of Amaya Johns.
The buzzer appeared to go off prior to Johns’ putback attempt, but, regardless, her shot was also no good and the Lions stood in disbelief.
MSSU led by 20 at two separate times in the third quarter, when it was 47-27 right out of the intermission and again at 49-29. The team shot 16 for 20 at the free throw line. Three of those misses came in the fourth quarter as UMD was making its comeback.
“That’s part of basketball. You can’t do a whole lot about it,” Ressel said of the late misses at the free throw line. “You work on those things, and you just have confidence in your kids that they’re going to knock them down. Duluth had a great crowd and a great atmosphere in their gym tonight.”
Shooting numbers were almost identical for the teams. UMD also shot well from the charity stripe going 10 for 11.
Overall shooting saw MSSU go 27 for 61 (44.3%) and UMD 29 for 67 (43.3%). From outside, the Lions were 6 for 19 (31.6%), and the Bulldogs shot 9 for 29 (31%). That percentage is much lower for Duluth if it doesn’t hit four of its last five 3-pointers.
The game was pointing to Southern in all directions until UMD found its rhythm from outside. There were five treys made against MSSU in the final 4:09.
The Lions won the turnover battle in the first half but saw that swing as well near the end of the game. Both teams gave the ball up 13 times but at one point the Bulldogs had committed six and the Lions only two.
“(UMD) executed well down the stretch and created some turnovers with their press that we didn’t do a very good job of handling in the fourth quarter, which continued their momentum and gave them a lot of confidence,” Ressel said.
The loss ends an 8-game winning streak for MSSU and extends UMD’s run to 12 games.
Stokes led all scorers and finished with a double-double at 22 points and 10 rebounds; 15 of Stokes’ points came in the second half and she scored the Lions’ first 8 of the final quarter. Kryslyn Jones tallied 18 and got 12 of those in the first half. Madi Stokes finished with 13, while Layne Skiles scored 12.
Olson and Gilbertson tallied 21 apiece to lead the Bulldogs, while Taya Hakamaki’s 12 second-half points gave her 16 for the game.
There were four lead changes and one tie in the opening stanza. Johns made a 3-pointer for the Lions to break that tie go ahead 12-9. They didn’t relinquish that lead until Gilbertson’s late 3-pointer of her own.
This run to the Sweet 16 ties a program best for MSSU — something that hadn’t been done since 1994. 29 years ago, Missouri Western took down the Lions to advance into the Elite Eight. These 29 wins mark the most in a single season for the program. Monday’s game was No. 36 of the season. The most games an MSSU women’s basketball team has ever played in one season.
“We accomplished a lot,” Ressel said. “Making it to the Sweet 16 was a milestone that’s huge for our program. Winning 29 games speaks volumes to our team and our kids — what they were able to accomplish this year. It was a special group. It’s one of those you’ll remember for a long time.
“Just all of the little things they did. Not just on the floor but off the floor as well.”
The Lions were ranked 18th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association polls to end the season. After being unranked the week before, they were recognized for their run to win the MIAA tournament by beating Pittsburg State, No. 7 Nebraska-Kearney and No. 10 Central Missouri — all by more than 10 points.
MSSU will graduate Amaya Johns, Cameron Call, and Layne Skiles this year. Ressel left words for all three of them.
“The effort was tremendous out of all three of them every night,” he said. “They came to play and they gave everything they got. … They are better people off the floor than they are on the floor, and that’s the one thing I’ll cherish the most of those three.”
Skiles finished her career with 148 games played across five seasons of action at Southern after getting the extra year from COVID-19.
“The ability to stay in shape and do all the things to stay healthy, she did,” Ressel said. “That’s just how Layne is. She loves to play, she’s a great competitor, does all those things you need to do to be successful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.