Missouri Southern was in control from the second quarter into the fourth but saw a late collapse in the Central Region championship Monday in Duluth, Minnesota.
The Lions led the University of Minnesota-Duluth 69-52 before seeing a 25-7 run from the Bulldogs down them in the final minutes of the game 77-76.
The 3-point baskets started falling down the stretch for UMD. Four of the team’s six baskets were of the 3-point variety. Maesyn Thiesen made two of them and started the spark by making it 72-64.
MSSU led by as many as 20 in the contest and saw its offense stall late. An 18-point lead at halftime slipped to 10 heading into the final frame.
UMD won the final two quarters 20-12 and 30-19. A 50-point second half made up for the slow start the Bulldogs saw at halftime.
Brooke Olson and Ella Gilbertson led UMD with 21 points apiece. MSSU’s Lacy Stokes led all scorers with 22 and tallied 15 of them in the second half.
Others to score 10 or more were Taya Hakamaki (16) for the Bulldogs and Southern's Kryslyn Jones (18), Madi Stokes (13) and Layne Skiles (12).
