EMPORIA, Kan. – The Missouri Southern volleyball team got 21 kills from Fernanda Canedo and a double-double from Sophie Mader as the Lions completed the season-sweep of Emporia State, winning 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Individual set scores were 25-21, 15-25, 25-21 and 25-22.
The Lions (11-14, 6-10 MIAA) sweep the Hornets (4-22, 1-16 MIAA) for the first time since the 2001 season.
Canedo just missed out on a double-double but finished with 21 kills and nine digs, hitting .273 in the match. Mader had 40 assists and 13 digs, while Abbie Casper had 18 digs of her own. Amelia Neels had 11 kills and six digs, while Jaryn Benning and Hannah Allick had 11 digs each.
The Hornets had three players with double-figure kills led by Zuzanna Buchnajzer with 12.
Set one had 11 ties and six lead changes, but the Lions tied the set at 20 late and went on to score five straight to take the set.
Set two was all Hornets, but the Lions took the next two sets to take the match. Set three saw the Lions open up a 7-0 lead early, but the Lions trailed 18-15 late in the set. Southern tied the set at 18, 19 and 20, before scoring five of the next six points to go up 2-1.
The Lions trailed 11-8 in the fourth set, but Southern went on a 7-2 run to lead 15-13 midway. Southern trailed 19-17 late, but the Lions again tied the set at 19 and 21, before using three-straight kills from Canedo to close out the match.
Southern is back at it on Thursday night as it travels to 14th-ranked Washburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.