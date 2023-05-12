The Missouri Southern men's golf team climbed one spot Friday after the second round of the NCAA Division II Super Regional at the Bridges Golf Course in Winona, Minnesota.
The Lions have shot a 34-over par 602 through two rounds and are tied for 18th overall with Northeastern State. Grand Valley State leads the field with a 5-under 563 in the 20-team field.
The Lions improved 10 strokes on Thursday's 22-over par performance, going 12-over Friday.
Ben Marckmann finished 1-under par Friday with a 70 and moved from a tie for 39th place Thursday to a tie for 16th place with four other golfers after Friday's round 2. Marckmann birdied holes three and nine and bogeyed on the seventh on the front nine. On the back half of the course, he birdied 12 and 13 and bogeyed the fifth and 18th holes.
Luis Limon sits tied with 11 other golfers at 48th place, up from 85th Thursday. He shaved six strokes off his 7-over performnce from Thursday, finishing Friday at a 1-over par 72. He birdied the fifth hole on the front half and logged a birdie on hole 13 while bogeying holes 12, 15 and 18.
Tradgon McCrae shot a 6-over 77 on Friday, which dropped him from a tie for 50th to a tie for 68th with nine other golfers. McCrae birdied holes 5, 6 and 9, bogeyed hole 3 and hit eight strokes on the par 4 seventh hole. On the back nine, he birdied on hole 13, but bogeyed on 10, 11, 12, 16 and 18.
Josh Hamnett finished Friday tied for 99th with two other golfers. He was in a tie for 98th after the first round. On Friday, he birdied the second and eighth holes, bogeyed 1, 7 and 9, and double bogeyed hole 4. He logged one birdie, at 18, while bogeying 10, 12, 16 and 17. He finished his round Friday with a 6-over 77.
Ben Epperly sat in 106th after Friday's round 2. He fell 13 spots from 93rd on Thursday. His second round was a 6-over 77. He birdied holes 2 and 8, while bogeying 1, 7 and 9. He had a double bogey on hole 4. On the back nine, he birdied on 18, but bogeyed 10, 12, 16 and 17.
Play resumes Saturday for the third and final round.
