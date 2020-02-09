Missouri Southern made it a clean sweep of the four-game series against the University of Mary on Sunday at Warren Turner Field.
After winning the first two games against the Marauders on Saturday, the Lions (6-1) opened the day with a 9-5 victory before pulling away for an 11-2 win in the second game.
Southern 9, Mary 5
Southern starting pitcher Will Bausinger struck out 11 over six innings to earn the win. He allowed five runs on five hits and two walks. Bausinger’s 212 career strikeouts move him into second place on the MSSU all-time strikeout list.
After Mary opened with a run in the first, Southern answered with two of their own in the bottom half on an RBI double from Clay Milas and a solo home run by Troy Gagan.
The Lions crossed home twice more in the second, with the first run coming on a double steal that saw Henry Kusiak touch the plate. Brad Willis singled home Matt Miller later in the inning to make the score 2-0.
Mary scored single tallies in the third and fourth frames, but both times Southern had an answer. The Lions scored a run in the third and three more in the fourth thanks to a three-run home run by Tommy Stevenson to make the score 8-3.
Joe Kinder hit a solo home run in the fifth to push the lead to 9-3, building an insurmountable lead for Southern.
Willis and Stevenson each had two hits to lead the Lions. Stevenson’s three RBI also led Southern.
Andrew Brooks took the loss for Mary after allowing five runs on seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Calvin James led Mary with two hits, including a home run, and two runs score, as well as one RBI.
Southern 11, Mary 2
Southern and Mary took a 2-2 tie into the fifth inning of Game 2 before the Lions scored four runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to cruise to victory.
Jordan Fitzpatrick broke the 2-all tie with a two-run single through the right side of the infield with the bases loaded to give Southern a 4-2 lead. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed Stevenson to score and push the lead to three runs. Dexter Swims picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice groundout to make the score 6-2.
The Lions opened the floodgates in the sixth inning. Henry Kusiak singled home Marco Navarro before Fitzpatrick doubled to right-center later in the inning to score Willis and Kusiak. Gagan scored on a passed ball and Joe Kinder drove home Fitzpatrick with a sacrifice fly to end Southern's scoring.
Cole Woods started for Southern and took the no-decision, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits, three walks and six strikeouts in four innings. Zach Zeller earned the win in relief after two scoreless innings with one walk and two strikeouts.
Daniel Turner took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits, six walks and four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.
Fitzpatrick’s three hits, three runs scored and four RBI led all players.
Southern hosts McKendree University for a 10 a.m. matchup on Thursday at Warren Turner Field to kick off action in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.