In the end, Missouri Southern’s size and strength inside won out over Lincoln’s quickness.
The Lions took control in the third quarter to erase a one-point halftime deficit and beat the Blue Tigers 70-65 on Thursday night in MIAA women’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Carley Turnbull, 5-foot-10 senior, tallied a game-high 19 points for the Lions (7-9), and Amaya Johns, 5-10 junior, led a strong performance by the bench with 12 points. Madi Stokes had nine rebounds and two blocked shots, moving her into fifth place on the Lions’ career list with 69 blocks.
Turnbull took only one shot in the first half and had four points at the intermission, but she finished 7-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-8 at the foul line.
“The second half we started to execute a little bit better on their switches,” Turnbull said. “We knew from the get-go that they would switch, and that would get good matchups for us. And after we started getting it inside, we could kick it out and get some 3s.”
Johns had eight of her 12 points in the second half, and the Lion bench outscored the Lincoln reserves 37-15. Freshmen Biance Stocks and Kaitlin Hunnicutt contributed eight points apiece, including two three by Hunnicutt to ignite a 14-6 spurt in the last six minutes of the third quarter for a 50-40 lead and a 3-pointer and two free throws by Stocks in the last minute.
“Amaya came in and did a nice job scoring around the basket,” Ressel said. “Anna (Hall) came in and gave us a big boost (with six first-half points). Actually that second group came in the first quarter and did a great job of keeping us in the ball game and getting us a lead. Our starters struggled a little bit to start the game, and they came in and gave us a big lift and did a nice job the rest of the game.”
The Lions had 15 turnovers in the first half, leading to Lincoln’s 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers. But the Lions’ reduced their turnovers to nine in the second half.
“Turnovers for sure were a difference,” Stocks said. “We struggled in the first half, especially the first quarter. The second half we were trying to limit those, and we were hitting shots that we needed to, getting the mismatches.
“We also picked up our intensity defensively, making sure we didn’t let them get as many offensive rebounds.”
“We did a much better job in the second half than we did in the first half, especially that third quarter, of getting around the basket and finishing,” Ressel said. “Carley did a good job, Amaya did a good job. We got a few offensive rebounds to give us some extra possessions. I do think our size made a difference in some of their shots as well around the basket. Their little ones are so quick, and it’s scary that a lot of those kids are just freshmen and sophomores.
“From coast to coast, I think they are the quickest team in the league with their guards. I think we scored one time, and four seconds later they scored. (AJ Bradley, 5-3 freshman) can flat motor it down the floor. She does a nice job of getting to the basket, controlling herself and then she finishes pretty well. For as little as she is against the towers, going against the big kids, she does a good job of finishing.”
Niyah Jackson led Lincoln (1-14) with 18 points, followed by Aliyah Bello and Bradley with 13 apiece and Simone Jordan with 11.
The Lions conclude their three-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against Central Missouri.
