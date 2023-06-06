The Missouri Southern's men's cross country and its track and field programs finished second in the USTFCCCA Division II Program of the Year standings.
The results were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The previous program record finish was third in 2017, after finishing sixth in the outdoor championships, seventh in cross country and 13th in the indoor championships that season.
Southern this season finished fourth at the indoor and fifth in the outdoor championships, along with finishing ninth in the cross country championships.
In order to be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for each of the NCAA championships. Scoring is based on the team's finish at each NCAA championship in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field, and the score is used to determine the award winner. Ties among schools split points for positions taken.
Overall this season, the Lions had 11 All-American performers gaining 15 All-American performances and two national champions.
"Having the ability to be successful for all three seasons (cross country, indoor and outdoor championships) shows the amount of determination and effort the student-athletes and coaches have put into this season," Coach Bryan Schiding said in a statement. "The end product and recognition has been well deserved and earned for all of our efforts this season."
Since 2013 the Lions have finished in the top-10 overall in the Program of the Year standings in eight of the last ten years while being the top MIAA school in six of those years.
MSSU Men's All-Americans from the 2022-23 season
• Peyton Barton, indoor weight throw national champions, outdoor discus national champion and hammer throw.
• Connor Boyd, outdoor hammer throw
• Rajheim Carby, javelin.
• Jordan Garr, indoor shot put.
• Taris Jackson, indoor and outdoor triple jump.
• Gabe McClain, indoor distance medley relay.
• Ryan Riddle, indoor distance medley relay and 3000 meters.
• Cedric Pearson, outdoor shot put.
• Riley Simpson, indoor distance medley relay
• Kelton Sorrell, indoor distance medley relay.
• Jon Watts, outdoor long jump
