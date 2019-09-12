JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Southern head coach Jeff Sims described the night as a step in the right direction.
As far as its significance, it was more than just that.
The Lions claimed a convincing 38-14 victory over MIAA foe Lincoln on Thursday night at Dwight T. Reed Field, recording the program’s first win under Sims and also snapping a 13-game road losing streak that dated back to 2016.
The Lions (1-1) jumped out to a 21-0 lead by halftime. And after a 14-point surge by the Blue Tigers (0-2) in the third quarter that trimmed the deficit to one touchdown, MSSU put the nail in the coffin with 17 unanswered points in the game’s final 15 minutes.
“For me, the biggest takeaway is the progress that I could see from last week to this week,” Sims said. “We won the game, and it wasn’t a complete game as far as what I’m looking for, but I saw some more buy-in and I saw some more belief. We took a step toward our ultimate goal, and that’s the most important thing that was accomplished tonight.”
And perhaps the biggest improvement made by Southern came on defense. One week after surrendering 492 yards of offense in a 39-27 home loss to Nebraska-Kearney, the Lions limited Lincoln to just two scores and 271 yards. It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Blue Tigers managed to log their third first down of the night and eclipse 100 yards of total offense.
Carthage product Colton Winder, a true freshman linebacker, tied junior defensive back Malachi Broadnax in tackles with eight to lead Southern’s defensive unit.
“The coaches challenged us this week to have all 11 guys constantly pursuing the football,” Winder said. “That was the mindset and that’s what we wanted to have. I think we got better tonight, but we feel like we have a lot more in us.”
The only signs of waning for the Southern defense came in the third quarter when Lincoln scored two touchdowns in about six minutes to quickly trim the Lions’ lead to 21-14. From there, however, MSSU shut down the Tigers on their final five drives, generating one takeaway on a fumble recovery and forcing three punts. Lincoln’s final drive of the game was ended by the buzzer.
It was a big fourth quarter by backup MSSU quarterback Sean Kelly that helped the Lions pull away from Lincoln on the scoreboard. The senior entered the game with his team leading by 10 points, and that advantage widened to 24 points after he rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. His scores came on runs of 17 and 89 yards.
“I knew that if we put Sean in that he would do what we asked,” Sims said, adding that his decision to play Kelly had nothing to do with the performance or health of starting QB Jacob Park. “We put him in, he did what we asked and we had success. … That’s what good teams with good players and good depth can do. And I have a lot of trust in Sean.”
“To be honest, I wouldn’t have guessed that I was going into the game when I did,” Kelly said. “Jake is such a great quarterback and does such a great job. But I just practice every day to prepare for those moments when my name is called. Tonight I felt like I took advantage of that opportunity. … This is an exciting role for me and it’s new. You can come in at any moment and you don’t know what to expect, but well-prepared players can overcome that.”
Park also posted big numbers for the Lions with 200 yards and one touchdown on 12-of-21 passing. His touchdown came on a 17-yard toss to Brailon Mouton late in the second quarter to give Southern its 21-point halftime lead.
Running back Dalton James, MSSU’s leading rusher from a season ago, also got in on the action with 72 yards on 14 carries. He provided the Lions their first touchdown on a three-yard run that capped a 70-yard drive early in the second quarter.
Charles West finished as Southern’s second-leading rusher behind Kelly, logging 107 yards on 19 carries.
Southern kicker Paul Wolff was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts. His longest boot of the night, a 35-yard conversion early in the fourth quarter, ended Lincoln’s 14-point run and widened the Lions’ lead to 24-14.
For Lincoln, quarterback Chancellor Johnson finished 9-of-17 passing for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson also rushed for 52 yards on 11 carries while running back Hosea Franklin registered 118 yards on 23 carries.
The Lions play host to Northwest Missouri next Saturday at 6.
