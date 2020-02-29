Missouri Southern's men's basketball team successfully accomplished its first mission on Saturday afternoon.
In a pregame video, the six Lion seniors paid tribute to head coach Jeff Boschee and his staff with the goal being to make Boschee cry.
"That was an easy goal," Boschee said with a laugh.
The second goal also was achieved as the No. 22 Lions relied on a balanced scoring attack and big contributions from seniors on Senior Day to post an 88-76 victory over Lincoln on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
The Lions (21-7, 14-5 MIAA) finished third in the conference standings. They play sixth-seeded Northeastern State at 8:15 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the postseason conference tournament at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
Five Lions scored in double figures, led by double-doubles from junior center Cam Martin (19 points and 10 rebounds) and senior guard Kinzer Lambert (17 points, 10 boards plus four assists, three blocked shots and two steals in a team-high 36 minutes.
Three more seniors in double figures were Elyjah Clark with 16 and Braelon Walker and Parker Jennings with 13 apiece. Jennings also lead the Lions with five assists and four steals, and Clark blocked two shots.
Senior point guard Reggie Tharp handed out four assists, and senior center Ted Brown had five points and produced the biggest roar of the game.
During the last two minutes the seniors received standing ovations as they were replaced in the lineup. Before the 6-foot-10 Brown departed, he moved out to the left wing and nailed a 3-pointer — his first 3-point attempt in college.
"It's a secret weapon, a darkhorse," Brown said. "Teams have to watch out and scout for it now."
"The pick-and-pop 3, he's been begging to do it," Boschee said. "He made his two free throws and stepped up and made a big-time 3. That was awesome. That was something he'll remember the rest of his life."
Asked to pick out a highlight of the day, "This is our last shootaround, our last pregame meal, just try to soak everything in," senior guard Parker Jennings said. "But for me, definitely seeing big Teddy hit that 3 at the end of the game was it. He shoots those all the time in practice, messing around. Getting to see that go down and celebrating with my guys and crying, there's no better ending to it.
"It's a very tough day, very tough emotionally. But that's how it's supposed to be. We all care so much, and we're so close, a tight-knit group. Not just the players but the coaching staff, we're hugging them. We're crying with them. They are father figures to us here."
By contrast, Brown said he hasn't started crying. At least not yet.
"Everybody's crying," Brown said. "It's like man, we should be happy. We made it. But I understand the emotion. I might cry later tonight, might not. We'll see.
"For me it's something you don't really think about as a player. Never really think it's going to come to an end because I've been playing basketball since I was 4 years old. It's not an end right now obviously.
"Playing in front of these fans was awesome. I played at a school in Minnesota, Concordia-St. Paul, and we probably had 40 fans at the game and 20 of them were the opposing team's fans. The support her is a lot, lot, lot better. You really feel the love."
Lincoln (10-17, 7-11) jumped out to 9-2 lead in the first two minutes before the Lions outscored the Blue Tigers 27-10 in the next 11 minutes for a 29-19 advantage. Lincoln responded and trimmed the deficit to 39-37 at halftime and tied the game at 42 on Marcel Burton's 3-pointer with 18:35 left.
But Clark's layin and Martin's putback on his own miss put Missouri Southern ahead to stay. The Lions broke away for good midway through the first half when 3s by Walker, Clark and Lambert in a three-minute stretch spiced an 11-1 spurt for a 65-51 lead with 11 minutes left.
"We didn't shoot the ball great in the first half, but I thought we were getting some really good looks," Boschee said. "Defensively the second half, we stepped it up. We outrebounded them after being outrebounded in the first half. We played a lot harder and really got after it. At halftime in the locker room everybody was standing and ready to get back out here and put on a better performance."
The Lions shot 42 percent to Lincoln's 52 %. However, Missouri Southern won the rebound battle (37-31, including 14-6 off the offensive glass) and had fewer turnovers (16-9). As a result, the Lions had advantages of 22-7 in second-chance points and 23-10 in points off turnovers.
Cameron Potts scored 16 and Marcus Cohen and L'Kielynn Taylor each had 12 for Lincoln, which is the ninth seed in the conference tournament and plays Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
