For the second time in as many days, the Missouri Southern Lions (22-7, 12-3) logged 14 hits as they dismantled Emporia State (11-18), 6-9) in a 13-1 run-rule shortened game on Saturday at Warren Turner Field.
“We’ve played good the last three games in all facets of the game,” Lion head coach Bryce Darnell said. “Obviously, Cole (starter Cole Gayman) was great today and Woody (Cole Woods) was great last night. We’ve really hit the ball well, and that’s good to see. Hopefully, we are starting to hit our stride.”
Gayman (3-0) gave up just four hits and one walk in seven innings, while striking out six batters.
Souhern took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first to ignite the Lions, who scored in each inning except for the fifth.
Will Doherty put the Lions on the scoreboard first, driving in Nate Mieszkowski on a fielder’s choice. Mieszkowski reached base earlier on a lead-off single. After a Garrett Rice strike out, Henry Kusiak singled to right field, moving Mieszkowski to third base, Kusiak advanced to second after Ethan Clark was beaned by a pitch. Clark fell victim to the fielder’s choice that scored Mieszkowski.
Matt Miller legged out a triple to centerfield that brought Doherty and Kusiak across the plate and the Lions were up 3-0.
MSSU added another run in the bottom of the second inning, off a Chayton Beck homer to right field and the Lions led 4-0 going into the third inning. After a three-up, three-down inning for ESU, Southern added another score in the bottom of the third. Ethan Clark, who was 3 for 3 on the day, led off with a single to left field. Doherty advanced Clark to second on a ground out to short before a Miller double down the right field line plated Clark.
In their most productive inning offensively, MSSU put six runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning that started with a Beck walk. Mieszkowski drove in Beck with a double that sent Hornet starter Graham Brunner packing. Will Hann took the mound for ESU, but his stay was short. Garrett Rice advanced Mieszkowski to third on a fly-out to centerfield before Kusiak homered over the left field fence and gave the Lions a 8-0 lead.
After a Clark single, Doherty was hit by a pitch and Clark advanced to second, prompting another pitching change for ESU — sending reliever Will Hann to the dugout and Brayden Tower to the mound. Tower hit Miller with a pitch, loading the bases for Drew Davis, whose double drove in all three baserunners and gave MSSU an 11-0 cushion going into the fifth inning.
Clark talked about MSSU’s hitting, which has produced 28 hits in the past two games.
“We work on hitting all the time,” Clark said. “We like to hit. The Lions are hot, we’re swinging it well right now,” Clark said.
Clark also talked about where this team is headed.
“Our ceiling is really high,” Clark said. “We have a good team. Go Lions.”
Neither team managed to put a runner on base in the fifth inning and MSSU starter Cole Gayman put the Hornets down in order in the top of the fifth inning. Kusiak led off the bottom of the sixth with a double to left center and scored on a Clark single to right center. A Doherty double to left field brought Clark home and wrap up scoring for the Lions.
Racherbaumer led off the seventh for ESU with a solo jack to right center off Gayman. Gayman then surrendered a single to pinch hitter Daneff, before recovering to strike out the next three Hornet batters and wrap up the run-rule game.
Clark went 3 for 3 in the game and drove in one. Miller logged 3 RBIs with five total bases and Kusiak went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Doherty also drove in two runs for MSSU.
The Lions will go for the three-game sweep of ESU Sunday with a 1 p.m. start at Warren Turner Field.
