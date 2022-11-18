PITTSBURG, Kan. — There were more cheers than usual following the first victory of the season for the Missouri Southern men's basketball team.
Why?
New head coach Sam McMahon picked up his first career win as the Lions (1-2) defeated Illinois-Springfield 89-80 to kick off play in the Pittsburg State Classic on Friday night inside John Lance Arena.
“It feels great,” McMahon said minutes after the big win. “Honestly, to do it with these guys that really stepped it up, it’s not about me. First, this is part of the journey and it's about the players. They stepped up. They deserve this, and hopefully, it’s one of many.”
Fittingly, the Lions were led by Parker Long, who was one of the first players McMahon and his coaching staff recruited to Joplin. The Division I Southeast Missouri State transfer poured in a team-high 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.
“We were really excited,” Long said. “We got Coach Sam his first win and we are going to build off it tomorrow. We were really excited and really happy. We worked really hard. This week we stayed positive. We practiced hard. We scouted them and did everything we were supposed to do to win. It feels really good.”
MSSU shook off a slow start as it trailed 8-2 over the first two minutes of action and then 18-12 with 15 minutes to go in the first half. That’s when McMahon met with his players after the first media timeout and discussed different strategies.
One of the points of discussion was to attack the basket more frequently as the team struggled to find much success from 3-point range to open the season in Kansas City.
The adjustment worked to perfection as the Lions went on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 18 and a triple from Avery Taggart propelled MSSU to a 23-20 lead with 11:43 remaining in the first half.
Winston Dessesow buried a jumper to pull the Lions ahead 31-25 with nine minutes left, but the Prairie Stars answered with a big run as a 3 from Max Kunnert tied the game at 43 with 2:45 remaining.
UIS deadlocked the score again at 45. But MSSU went into intermission with a two-point advantage as Lawson Jenkins finished a layup with two ticks left on the clock.
And it was Jenkins that put the Lions ahead 56-50 thanks to a three-point play and 3 at the 17:21 mark in the second half. The Prairie Stars rattled off six unanswered tallies to tie the game at 56, but Vinson Sigmon Jr. put an exclamation mark on a 9-0 run as he connected from deep to give MSSU a 65-56 lead with 12:57 to go.
Sam Thompson, the team’s other transfer from SEMO, threw down a two-handed flush to hand the Lions a 67-59 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Jenkins knocked down two charities to put the game on ice for MSSU, making the score 78-71 with two minutes left.
Twenty-three points marked the most for Long since he scored 28 in a game against Southwest Baptist when he was a member of the Maryville Saints on Jan. 18, 2020.
“He was fearless out there,” McMahon said. “He’s a tremendous competitor. He’s playing at a great pace right now. He’s good off ball screens. He can really finish right now and was hitting his pull up jump shot, which is one of his favorite shots. He was tremendous for us.”
Added Long, “I was doing what the defense gave me. I have really good teammates around me. They make everything easier for me. At the end of the day, it’s my teammates. They are really good and help me out.”
A breakout performer for MSSU last season, Taggart contributed 20 points and five assists. Sigmon Jr. had 15 points, while Jenkins added 14.
Ndongo Ndaw, a 6-foot-9 post, pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds and had eight points with four blocked shots.
“Some of the shot blocks, Ndongo, had were tremendous,” McMahon said. “He’s a big time kid. He’s really improved throughout the preseason.”
Jack Weber fired in a game-high 26 points to lead UIS. Keith Johnson tallied 22 points, while Jordan Rice chipped in 10.
The Lions close out play in the PSU Classic with a matchup against Quincy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We have a long way to go, obviously, this is part of the journey,” McMahon said. “But we are going to enjoy every second of it.”
