So much for all that coach-speak about the importance of practice.
Missouri Southern center Cam Martin didn't practice all week, and he tallied 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Lions past Pittsburg State 93-74 Saturday afternoon inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court.
Martin, the MIAA's leading scorer, hit 9 of 15 field goals, 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 1 of 3 free throws to match his season average. He didn't practice after sitting the final 13 minutes of last Saturday's loss at Northwest Missouri State because of foot problems.
"At the beginning, I just told the coaches I'm going to go out there, and if I have to change the way I play, I'll change the way I play," said Martin, who notched his eighth double-double of the season. "(The trainer) told me don't run hard, don't jump hard, don't post hard. So I had to get a feel for it at the beginning of the game, and it held up. I got some confidence and got back out there."
It was far from a one-man show for the Lions (12-8), who drilled a season-high 16 3-pointers, two more than they made two weeks ago against Central Missouri. Winston Dessersow was 4 of 6 from long range and finished with 21 points and seven assists, and Lawson Jenkins tallied 16, including 5 of 11 from the arc, and dished out six assists.
Martin started the game by nailing his first four 3-point shots as the Lions grabbed an 18-8 lead. Midway through the first half, Dessesow grabbed an offensive rebound and passed outside to Martin for his fifth trey. And on the next trip, Martin dribbled across the top of the key and found Dessesow open on the left wing for a 3-pointer and a 30-14 lead.
"We know where each other is going to be," Martin said. "He does a good job of putting me in good situations, and I try to put him in good situations."
The Lions made 10 of 16 treys in the first half and 20 of 32 shots overall while building a 55-34 halftime lead. They held the Gorillas to 38% shooting.
"The game plan was to come out and get hot in a hurry," Dessesow said. "That's what they did to us (in an 83-67 PSU victory in January). ... We wanted to do the same thing back. I loved the energy. That's the biggest key to the game today was energy, defensively getting hands in the passing lane, getting them flustered. And it's Pitt State. Always give them a little extra juice."
"We had really good ball movement, and they were having a little trouble guarding some of our double-ball screens," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. "Cam got us off to a quick start, banging in some 3s. Pretty good for not practicing all week, but he got us going, Lawson and Winston hit some in the first half. I thought our defense was really good, and that propelled us down on the offensive end, being able to play out of transition."
The Lions started the second half the same way by hitting their first four 3s — two by Jenkins and one each by Christian Bundy and Martin — for a 69-40 lead.
"We actually spent time preparing for that," Gorillas coach Kim Anderson said. "We didn't execute the way we had practiced obviously. Cam made some shots when we were pretty close to him. He knocked down some shots. They were all on a roll and rolling. They remembered that game in January when we played. I thought they played extremely well with a great deal of energy. They deserved to win. We didn't play very well."
Consecutive 3s by Martin Vogts pulled the Gorillas within 82-66 with nine minutes left, but the Lions scored the next nine points for a 91-68 margin ith 5:31 left.
"We got it down to 14, then we didn't score," Anderson said. "Southern did a good job. ... When you have that big of a lead, it's hard to hold that intensity. When we got it down to 14, I thought they did a good job of responding and getting it back up to 20. They are playing well right now."
R.J. Lawrence and Vogts scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench to lead the Gorillas (10-10). PSU's bench outscored the starters 44-30.
The Gorillas' season scoring leader Bobby Arthur-Williams missed his third straight game with a foot injury. Antonio Givens II had four points in only 14 minutes after being slowed in practice by an ankle injury, and Zach Burch had three points in 15 minutes after returning from COVID-19 quarantine on Thursday.
