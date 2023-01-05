The Missouri Southern women's basketball team entered play Thursday evening having lost two of its last three games.
The Lions visited the Tigers of Fort Hays State and didn't get much of a welcoming response. FHSU used a 26-point fourth quarter to race away from MSSU 72-54 and hand them their third loss in four games.
Southern (12-3, 4-3 MIAA) only tallied 11 points in that final stanza as it watched a three-point deficit quickly balloon to an 18-point loss.
Fort Hays (13-4, 8-1 MIAA) had three players in double figures. Kate Dilsaver led the team with 16 points while Ellie Stearns and Olivia Hollenbeck added 12 each.
Missouri Southern saw Kryslyn Jones tally 15 points on five 3-pointers and Madi Stokes added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting.
The Tigers forced Lacy Stokes to a 1-for-11 shooting night and just four points total. They did so while only fouling nine times the entire game. Stokes shot the Lions' only five free throws and went 2 for 5 from the charity stripe. Her only made shot came in the final stanza.
MSSU fouled 21 times in comparison to FHSU's nine fouls which led to 23 free throw attempts for the Tigers. Fort Hays converted on 16 of those.
Trailing 46-43 entering the fourth, the Lions surrendered a 7-0 run to begin the quarter. But they stayed in it and cut the lead down from 10 to 5 as they trailed 59-54. Madi Stokes tallied four points on that 11-6 run, Hailey Grant added a triple, Lacy Stokes and Kaitlin Hunnicut added a two-point basket each.
FHSU went on a 13-0 run in the final three minutes of the game to seal the win.
MSSU is at No. 22 Nebraska-Kearney (14-3, 7-2 MIAA) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
