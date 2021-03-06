The Missouri Southern volleyball team had a tough day on Saturday, falling in straight sets to No. 19 Northwest Missouri and dropping a five-set thriller to Missouri Western.
In the match against the Bearcats, set scores were 22-25, 18-25 and 18-25.
Janelle Brehm had six kills and nine digs while Sophie Mader had 19 assists and Brooklyn McCann had 13 digs.
In the second match of the day, Southern dropped set one 17-25 before recovering and taking the next two sets 25-20 and 25-21. The Griffons, however, won set four 25-19 and set five 15-11.
Brehm tallied 15 kills and eight digs. Kierson Maydew had 13 kills and six blocks while Abbie Casper and McCann had 22 and 15 digs, respectively.
Mader dished out 42 assists total.
The Lions return to action at Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday.
