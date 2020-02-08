JOPLIN, Mo. — The No. 5-ranked Missouri Southern women’s and No. 6-ranked men’s track and field teams closed out the MSSU Multi and Open by posting two automatic qualifying marks, 14 provisional qualifying marks and garnering seven event wins on Saturday inside the Leggett & Platt Athletics Center.
Rajindra Campbell posted a provisional mark of 18.04 meters to win the shot put to start the day for the Lions. The mark is the sixth best in Southern history in the event and puts Campbell at fifth place in the national rankings.
The Lions earned two more provisional marks in the men’s triple jump as Brendan Watkins (14.85) and Adrain Broadus (14.76) finished second and third, respectively.
Dean Howard won the pole vault with a provisional mark of 5.18 meters for a personal best, moving into the second in the national rankings and seventh in MSSU history.
Ryan Riddle won the men’s mile with a school record and provisional qualifying mark of 4 minutes, 8.84 seconds.
The Southern women earned five provisional marks and an automatic qualifying mark as all 10 vaulters in the seeded pole vault cleared the provisional standard. Megan Tramel (3.60 meters), Jordan Banker (3.75), Lauren Sutherland (3.90), Samantha Petrey (3.90) and Elena Bisotto (4.00) each posted the provisional marks, while Emily Presley (4.20) posted an automatic mark to move into the top spot in the national rankings.
Cornesia Calhoun-White (8.59) and Claire Luallen (8.74) posted provisional marks in the 60-meter hurdles. Calhoun-White (7.66) and Jasmine Deckard also posted provisional marks in the 60-meter dash.
The second automatic qualifying mark of the day came from Payton Roberts who won the shot put with a throw of 15.77 meters to move into the second spot in the national rankings and fourth in the MSSU history books.
PSU track and fieldteams combine fornine event wins
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pittsburg State men’s and women’s indoor track and field secured nine individual events victories on the second day of action of the MSSU Multi and Open on Saturday.
The Gorilla women garnered five wins on the day: Allary Liberatore in the triple jump (37-.5), Cassidy Westhoff in the mile run (5:06.78), Kari Blattner in the 600 (1:28.67), Halle Helfrich in the 800 (2:24.41) and the 4x400m relay of Madison Burt, Rhema Taylor, Emerson Tice and Blattner (3:58.88).
In additional action for the women, Brianna Cooks placed second in the shot put (45-9.25, PQ) and Haven Lander finished second in the pole vault (13-1.5, PQ). Cami Roy placed third in the 800 (1:29.94) and Analya Miller finished fourth in the 60m hurdles (9.19). Kinsey Laird secured a PQ mark with her sixth-place finish in the pole vault (12-3.5).
The Pittsburg State men finished with four victories: Devon Richardson in the triple jump (49-0.25, PQ), Louis Rollins in the 60 hurdles (8.17, PQ), Matt Wilson in the 600 (1:14.67) and Connar Southard in the 800 (1:58.59).
Konner Swenson garnered a PQ mark with a second-place throw of 57-4.25 in the shot put and Cameron Johnson’s fourth-place finish in the pole vault (16-0.5) also registered a PQ. Bailey Stone placed second in the 400 (51.37), Graham Hudelson finished second in the 600 (1:14.77) and the 4x400m relay of Stone Nizar Alarahshun, Colin Webber and Jared Page placed second in 3:27.83. Alarahsun also finished third in the 400m (51.68).
