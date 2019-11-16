The Missouri Southern football team (2-8) wraps up its season today at 1 p.m. against Pittsburg State (5-5) in the Miners Bowl at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg.
Both teams head into today’s game riding losing streaks. The Gorillas have suffered setbacks in their past five outings — falling to Northwest Missouri, Fort Hays State, Central Missouri, Missouri Western and Washburn — while the Lions are coming off back-to-back losses to Central Oklahoma and Emporia State.
Southern is coming off a 29-6 loss to the Hornets in a game that saw MSSU quarterback Jacob Park, currently ranked third in Division II with 3,225 passing yards, get sidelined with an injury to his throwing arm in the early stages of the second quarter. The Lions ended up recording their second lowest point total of the season.
“I didn’t feel like we played very well,” Southern coach Jeff Sims said during his team’s weekly press conference on Wednesday. “I think the players gave good effort. I think they practiced and prepared very well. I just don’t think as coaches that we put ourselves in a position to win. There’s a lot of reasons for that. The reality is that we’re a growing program and we’re still going through growing pains. But we have to do a better job, and that’s all there is to it.
“I came here to win games. But right now if you go through our first 10 games last year, we lost by an average of 39 points. Right now we’re losing by 9 points per game this season. So that’s a 30-point difference, which is four touchdowns, but it’s not getting you (many) wins. We’re frustrated in the win column, but we do see the progress. We do see the work ethic. We do understand players are doing things and doing more things than they’ve been asked to do in the past. We feel like we’re moving in the right direction, and we’ll finish this week strong.”
Sims said Park is expected to play today.
Southern is seeking its first win over PSU since 2013 when it claimed a 35-21 victory in Pittsburg. The Gorillas own a 49-9-1 lead over MSSU in the all-time series and are 32-2 against the Lions since 1985.
Pittsburg State, however, is attempting to avoid its first six-loss season since 2010 and six-game losing streak since 1937.
The Gorillas rank fourth in the MIAA in scoring (38 points per game) and sixth in scoring defense (28.9 points).
The PSU offense is led by quarterback Brandon Mlekus, who has thrown for 655 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 613 yards and six touchdowns. Tyler Adkins and Tucker Horak both have seven touchdowns on the ground, while Lorenzo West has logged over 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches.
Kaden Roy, Morgan Selemaea and Chase Johnson lead the PSU defense with 84, 55 and 51 tackles, respectively.
“(To beat PSU), we have to control the line of scrimmage and protect the football,” Sims said. “The truth is we would have to play our best game. I’ve watched them on film, and they don’t look like their record. They’re very physical, very strong and they run around. If I was just watching the film and didn’t know their record, I would think that they were having a better season than what they’re having.
“I’m not sure what’s going on over there. You know, a ball bounces a certain way and things can start to happen. It’s a tough sport. But what I do know is they have very good players, they’re well-coached and they play hard.”
A win would give Missouri Southern its first three-win season since 2014.
MSSU at PSU
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Site: Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
Records: MSSU 2-8; PSU 5-5
Last Week: Emporia State 29, MSSU 6; Washburn 49, PSU 38
Coaches: Jeff Sims, 1st year at MSSU (2-8). Tim Beck, 10th year at PSU (81-35).
Series: PSU leads 41-9-1 after last year's 41-0 victory in Joplin. The Lions are 3-21-1 on the road against the Gorillas, and the last win was 35-21 in 2013 at PSU.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 12:30 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), noon
Season Statistics
MSSU PSU
Points 31.6 38.0
Points allowed 41.4 28.9
Rushing offense 112.4 209.8
Passing offense 351.9 250.7
Total offense 464.3 460.5
Rushing defense 242.2 192.2
Passing defense 233.3 178.7
Total defense 475.5 370.9
Turnover margin -13 -9
Penalties-yards 6.9-63.9 6.3-54.1
Time of possession 28:01 31:18
