Northwest Missouri has clinched its eighth consecutive MIAA men's basketball regular-season championship, and Washburn has a firm grip on second place.
After that, there are six teams with 11 or 10 victories, and Rogers State is still in the race with nine victories.
Border rivals Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State are among the group of six as they clash at 3:30 this afternoon on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
"It's a real important game for conference standings and making sure we get a home game in the first round of the conference tournament," Lions coach Jeff Boschee said.
With eight days left in the season, the Lions (11-8) and Missouri Western are tied for third, and right now the Griffons hold the tiebreaker with Thursday night's road victory over Washburn. The Lions have their final two games next week at home against Washburn and Central Oklahoma.
The Gorillas (10-9) have lost their last two games after a five-game winning streak. The most recent loss was 82-81 on a buzzer-beating shot one week ago at Missouri Western.
Central Oklahoma is 10-7, and Lincoln and Fort Hays State join the Gorillas at 10-9. Central Oklahoma will be busy with five games in the next eight days — today at home against Northeastern State followed by road games against Northeastern State on Sunday, Rogers State on Wednesday, Central Missouri on Thursday and Missouri Southern next Saturday.
The Lions had won three straight before an 83-69 loss at Northwest Missouri one week ago. Conference scoring leader Cam Martin scored only two points while playing 13 minutes — six in the first half before sitting with two fouls and seven in the second half before exiting with foot problems. He had 33 points and 11 rebounds last month against the Gorillas.
"We've gotten some good work in on ourselves the last couple of days," Boschee said. "Cam has been out, resting his foot with plantar fasciitis. We've had a good week of practice, and the guys are ready to go. It was a good week right before the end of the season."
Martin's average slipped to 24.8 points, and Stan Scott and Lawson Jenkins contribute 13.5 and 10.1, respectively. Jenkins, a freshman, tallied 26 points against Northwest, and Scott and Yagi Selcuk each had 11.
The Gorillas' balanced attack is led by three players with double-figure averages — forward Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. at 12.5, guard Martin Vogts at 11.7 and guard Quentin Hardrict Jr. at 10.9.
Arthur-Williams is expected to return today after missing the last two games with a foot injury. Vogts scored a season-high 26 points in the Gorillas' 83-67 home victory over Missouri Southern on Jan. 9.
"Pittsburg State is playing well," Boschee said. "Their guards have gotten a lot better. They really hurt us at their place. Vogts killed us. Go back and watching that game, there were some bad closeouts and losing him in halfcourt situations. He was able to get a lot of 3s up. Williams shot the ball extremely well.
"We have to make sure we do a good job in defensive transition. They will push the ball up our back. We have to do a good job of making sure (Antonio) Givens doesn't catch the ball so easily down on the post, and they have some guys who have surprised people. (Ethan) Holloway coming in and getting 20 points against Northwest. (Cameron) Huefner, a freshman from Australia, is playing real well. I'm anticipating them having a full roster."
MSSU vs. PSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (11-8)
Pts.
F RJ Smith, 6-5 sr. 5.7
F Lawson Jenkins, 6-7 fr. 10.1
F Christian Bundy, 6-5 jr. 9.4
C Cam Martin, 6-9 sr. 24.8
G Stan Scott, 6-4 sr. 13.6
PITTSBURG STATE (10-9)
Pts.
F B. Arthur-Williams Jr., 6-7 gr. 12.5
F Zach Burch, 6-6 sr. 7.5
G quentin Hardrict Jr., 5-10 jr. 10.9
G Martin Vogts, 6-1 jr. 11,7
G Ryan Pippins, 6-0 gr. 8.8
Game Notes
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m.
Site: Leggett & Platt Athletic Center
Coaches: Jeff Boschee, 7th year at MSSU (135-69). Kim Anderson, 4th year at PSU (56-53), 20-year career (357-215).
Series: MSSU leads 59-48 after PSU's 83-67 home victory on Jan. 9. The Lions are 38-13 at home against the Gorillas.
MSSU Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 3:15 p.m.
PSU Radio: KSHQ (100.7 FM), KWXD (103.5 FM), 3:15 p.m.
