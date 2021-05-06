Coaches and athletes talk all the time about being 1-0, usually meaning putting all their focus on winning the next competition.
But Missouri Southern’s softball team takes it several steps farther, being 1-0 and winning each play.
“Our philosophy is we treat the first inning like we treat the seventh inning,” Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. “We talk about a 1-0 approach, even as simple on ground balls. You have to go 1-0 on the field of it, 1-0 on the transfer, 1-0 on the throw. Then we have to go 1-0 on the catch and the stretch on the other end of it. There’s five chances to go 1-0 on one groundout.
“Just keeping things simple, treating each pitch like it is championship pitch, and giving all we have on every pitch.”
The Lions (28-13-1) face a familiar opponent this weekend when they battle Missouri Western (27-17) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series to start the MIAA Postseason Tournament.
The third-seeded Lions and sixth-seeded Griffons play a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex. Should the teams split the twinbill, the deciding third game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
The same two teams met last weekend at MSSU, and the Lions prevailed 4-3 and 3-2 to secure third place in the conference standings.
“Now it’s a game of adjustments,” Blackney said. “Who can work on what we think the other team will do to us, and in-game adjustments as well. When they adjust to that, then can we adjust again.”
Half of the Lions’ victories during their current eight-game winning streak have been by one run, and they are 7-3 in one-run games this season.
“That is a credit to our kids and how we’ve learned from our tough preseason,” Blackney said. “There were one-run games in the preseason when we would be on the losing side, but we knew there were times when if we had won that pitch, the game would have been different. Our tough preseason schedule has really paid off, and now we’re finding ourselves on the other side of those one-run games.”
Blackney, who was named MIAA Coach of the Year on Wednesday, said a key part of the series was when the Lions split a twinbill against Rogers State.
“We won the first game, lost the second game,” she said. “Kay (Makaila Leonhart) and Joe (Josie Tofpi) are two of our leaders, and they came and talked to me about trust and enjoying the process. Ever since then, we know who we are. There is a quote, ‘Bad teams have no leadership, good teams have leadership from the coaches, and great teams are led from within.’ This team is led from within, and I’m grateful for the trust and the leadership that we have with our team.”
The Lions have received production thoughout the batting order, hitting .299 as a team and having eight batters hitting at least .300.
Tofpi, the first team all-MIAA shortstop, leads the way with her .410 average. She also leads the Lions with 55 hits, 34 runs scored, 13 doubles, 32 runs batted in, .459 on-base percentage and .604 slugging percentage.
Catcher Ashlynn Williams and pitcher/utility player Kara Amos were named to the second team, and honorable mention went to Leonhart, Abby Atkin, Leighton Withers, Jazmin Vargas and Adrianna Young.
The Griffons, who are 10-10 in their last 20 games, are led by junior second baseman Sydni Hawkins, the MIAA Player of the Year. As the leadoff hitter, she led the league in average (.496), runs (48) and on-base percentage (.537). She also had 11 doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBI, .730 slugging percentage and 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts. She struck out five times this season and walked 11 times.
Emma Hoffart, who hit .377 with five homers and a team-high 36 RBI, also made the first team. She’s started 24 games at third base and 20 at catcher.
